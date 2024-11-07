A TikTok user whose content is mainly careers and salaries spoke with someone in the technology industry about the different levels.

The post left many people keen to hear more about the career field as they were motivated by the financial reward

Those in the field also came forward agreeing with the figures mentioned in the interview, and some were keen to learn what the course was about

A TikTok user, Boni, left Mzansi with chest pain after inviting an expert in the technology field to discuss the salary of a UX design manager on her YouTube channel.

The content creator shared a clip of her interview on her TikTok page under the user handle @lifereset_za and got many social media users commenting.

Discussing UX design manager earnings

The expert who visited Boni dropped out of her BCom Accounting course and learnt about technology through YouTube. Without a formal qualification, she later opened her own digital design business and is currently a manager in the corporate space.

The salary range for a junior UX designer is between R25K and R30K, and that of a senior manager is estimated to be over R100K.

Post motivates Mzansi peeps

The post attracted over 120 comments from social media users inspired by the interview and some who wanted to know more about the course. Others in the field already agreed that it was indeed financially rewarding.

User @user832874145 boasted:

"I’m a Senior UX designer, and the salary is close to R100K."

User @Zoekh2011 asked:

"Not familiar with the title. What do UX designers do?"

User @Elite enquired:

"Are there any free courses? I can't drop out on a floating career, hey."

User @Thandeka Ngcongo said:

"As a graphic designer, it was a sphere I turned to via short courses and LinkedIn masterclasses but compiling a portfolio to even apply as a junior is hard #ux #ui."

User @Wendy added:

"I needed this video 🤭, I lost all interest in BCom Accounting. I'm drawn to tech but don't know where to start. Thank you so much, Boni, for providing such content!👏🏽"

User @CakesManBiz commented:

"A graduate UX designer takes home a minimum of R445K p.a., intermediate from R600K to about 850K, senior from R900K to about 1.2M p.a. If you're not around this range, get a new job! Managers 1.2M to 1.7M."

