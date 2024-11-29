A viral video shows a hair stylist creating a stunning 360 lace ponytail for her client with no hair

The woman appears to be suffering from hair loss, but the talented hairstylist worked wonders

TikTok users praised the stylist as a miracle worker, and many are eager to book an appointment

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A hairstylist left TikTok stunned with a jaw-dropping 360 lace ponytail transformation. Image: Stock photos

Source: Getty Images

Yoh, this hairdresser in Pretoria is not playing around! A video of her creating a flawless 360 lace ponytail for a client with seemingly alopecia stunned netizens.

Hair stylist shows off her skill

What seemed impossible at first turned into a stunning masterpiece. The clip on the TikTok account @daniellehair.wigs grabbed viewers' attention.

It captured every step of the process, showing the stylist working her magic with skill and precision.

Amazing hair transformation wows SA

Starting with minimal hair to work with, she carefully used hair extensions to create the final look. The result was nothing short of perfection. The client looked like a new person and seemed happy with her transformation.

Watch the video below:

With over 440k views, the comments section was lit with praise from Mzansi netizens and potential clients.

See some reactions below:

@Cebza_L said:

"I fear going to salons with my alopecia. Mine is very bad and I was once made fun of and since that day I have never healed. 😏"

@AyakhulaHlongwane commented:

"Now this is what I expect to see when you say frontal ponytail. 🥹❤️❤️ The front matches the back and its neatly done. 🫵🏽"

@NomveloZungu posted:

"Restoring a woman’s confidence. May the good Lord bless the work of your hands.❤️"

@Wtf_Khumo asked:

"Do we make appointments?"

@SLBukani stated:

"Performing miracles! ✨"

@Razikayi1 mentioned:

"You are a talented artist, magician and healer. 🥰"

@GlammedUpByCassie wrote:

"You are doing the Lord’s work. This is beautiful."

@tee_digital_hun added:

"Ya neh I did not expect that honestly. The results are beautiful. 🥰"

Hairdresser shows off hairstyle transformation

Similarly, Briefly News reported that a hairstylist showed off her incredible work, leaving online users talking. The video went viral on the internet.

The TikTok user amazed netizens with her work. The woman shared a clip on the video-sharing app showing her doing a lady's hair.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News