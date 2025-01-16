A South African woman in her early twenties made Mzansi proud when she shared a vulnerable moment on TikTok

Maranatha Nofemele from Cape Town signed up for swimming classes and posted one of her first lessons online where Mzansi cheered her on

Learning how to swim later on in life improves self-confidence through numerous life lessons that teach you a lot about yourself

There’s a popular stereotype that black people cannot or are afraid of swimming because of their painful history.

Mzansi cheered on a lady who shared her first swimming lesson on TikTok.

Source: TikTok

One hun refused to be a part of the stereotype and signed up for swimming classes that cost R180 for 40 minutes.

SA proud of lady learning to swim at 24

Maranatha Nofemele warmed mango South Africans’ hearts when she marked a huge goal off her 2025 vision board. The 24-year-old signed up for swimming lessons and filmed one of her first lessons:

“It’s never too late to start something new. Learning a new skill takes a lot of courage, patience and persistence.”

The vulnerable moment warmed the hearts of many people on TikTok, who praised and encouraged the brave lady for taking the first step toward reaching her goals.

The lesson was pretty cool, as the venue was not full. This allowed Nofemele to focus on her class. The instructor also appeared to be friendly and welcoming.

Watch the video below:

Learning to swim at 24 improves confidence

An American lady, Naydeline Mejia, shared her challenges and missed opportunities because of her fear of swimming. Meija shared her story on Women’sHealth and the great life lesson she received when she embarked on her journey of swimming at 24.

The young lady learned that to be a successful swimmer, one must first trust oneself, eliminate fear, and believe that the water will help her stay afloat.

Mzansi reacts to lady’s learning to swim at 24

Mzansi encouraged an ambitious lady's dream of swimming.

Source: TikTok

South Africans were proud of the lady’s first step to achieving her goal and commented:

@Kekeletso Spyker shared:

“I took swimming lessons at 26, and I’m turning 29 now. Taking those lessons was the best thing I did for myself. No more taking pictures. By the side of the pool on vacations. We also dive in.”

@Queen 👸wrote:

“My mom(52) and I(19) recently started our swimming lessons. I'm so proud of us.”

@Palesa_Mamabolo commented:

“This is a sign; I must go sign up for swimming lessons; I’ve been procrastinating.”

@YouTube: Phukie Mofokeng encouraged the lady:

“Super proud of you, stranger. I started at 28, and now I’m forever where there’s water.”

@thee__chrysanthemum🤎 felt motivated:

“Girl! You are inspiring me; I think I’ll do the same. Not being able to swim at my big age is bothering me.”

