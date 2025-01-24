It is not uncommon for international tourists to make South Africa a destination on their travel list

However, while they may want to come to the country, the residents may not feel the same way based on their antics

Briefly News compiled a few stories where expatriates from all over rubbed South Africans the wrong way

Content creators visiting South African cities rubbed locals the wrong way. Images: @ndoyisile_n, @mikayla.deg

South Africa may be one of the world's top tourist destinations, but some travellers' behaviour within its borders often leaves locals raising eyebrows.

A few expatriates have already managed to ruffle feathers with their antics, sparking criticism from South Africans who had no problem calling them out.

They came, they saw, they offended

While tourism may strengthen the economy, some international guests are making no effort to strengthen their relationships with the locals.

Briefly News compiled a list of three stories where people from other countries who entered Mzansi rubbed the Rainbow Nation the wrong way.

Controversy at the mall

Zimbabwean-born content creator Ndoyisile Ndumiso Sibindi caused a stir online after calling out Tembisa residents for crowding the Mall of Africa.

He shared he felt discomfort and blamed the shoppers for making the mall uncomfortably busy, particularly for claustrophobic visitors.

Too blessed to be stressed

An architecture student from the United Kingdom, Mikayla De Gouveia, showed off her luxurious Cape Town mansion, comparing its cost to a standard two-bedroom London flat, which caused jumbled responses from the South African online community.

The posh video featured her home's upscale amenities, including a pool table area and glass-walled living spaces. The content creator shared she was "beyond blessed" and aimed to emphasise the difference in currency strength.

An annoying review

An American TikTokker shared the five lessons from her trip to South Africa, leaving locals less than impressed.

She praised affordability, the nightlife and the water quality but criticised the tasty kotas and claimed Tinder didn't work in the country, alleging "57% of women cheat."

What also upset locals was her claim that an affordable $300 (R5 610) could buy her an entire summer wardrobe.

US man tells Americans to avoid Cape Town

In another story, Briefly News reported that an American man told others from the United States not to visit Cape Town when travelling to South Africa. Instead, he listed other cities around the country.

Many Mzansi online users agreed with the man's reasons, which seemed valid, and expressed gratitude in the comment section.

