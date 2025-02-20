Zuki Lamani, a South African lifestyle content creator, shared the bizarre encounter she had with a woman in Cape Town

The older lady was heard accusing the influencer of causing bodily harm and stealing her possessions

Many social media users laughed at the encounter, while some shared they experienced such accusations by the same woman

While in Cape Town, Zuki Lamani had a strange encounter with a woman who accused her of harm and theft. Images: @zuki_lamani

Last year, local influencer Zukhanye 'Zuki' Lamani was accused of breaking up Rachel and Siya Kolisi's marriage. Now, the young woman has been accused of doing serious harm to a woman in Cape Town, something that had South Africans laughing.

Zuki Lamani gets confronted

Taking to her TikTok account last week, Zuki (who has a large following on social media platforms thanks to her entertaining lifestyle content) shared that while she was taking a stroll in the Mother City, an upset older woman approached her.

The woman, whose identity was not revealed, said the following:

"You broke my legs and stole my clothing!"

Zuki comically responded to the woman:

"What did I do? I broke your legs? When did I steal your clothing? I don't even know you."

When a TikTokker asked what Zuki did next, she shared with a laugh:

"[The woman] wanted to throw her cigarette at me, so I quickly walked away."

Take a look at Zuki's video below:

Mzansi laughs at woman's accusations

Even though the woman's identity wasn't revealed to the public, many Capetonians were aware of who the person was as they also had encounters and accusations thrown at them.

Other social media users couldn't help but laugh at the video they had seen on their For You Pages.

@user80511838861627 wrote in the comments:

"Her voice sounds familiar. There's this old lady in Sea Point that goes around accusing people of taking her stuff."

Zuki responded to the TikTokker:

"It's her! I was walking in Sea Point. Today was my day. She’s got black hair, is thin and likes smoking?"

@mazwialuta also shared with the public:

"I had a similar encounter with this lady on the promenade. She told me I was wearing her jacket."

A humoured @talithaletseka said:

"These are serious accusations, sana."

@t.an.ak.a stated with a laugh:

"It’s the fact that you stood there and engaged. I would’ve started running."

@menzi.c_ told the public:

"You guys are patient."

Zuki Lamani and the Kolisis

After Rachel and Siya announced their divorce in October 2024, rumours of infidelity began to swirl, with an old picture of Zuki and Siya together popping up on people's timelines.

Siya Kolisi and Zuki Lamani had the internet thinking they were in a relationship after the above picture resurfaced. Image: @karlie_momo

Many speculated that the influencer caused the split and was the rugby star's side chick, allegations that Zuki addressed on Instagram Live.

A recording of her video saw her saying:

"Where is it true? When you're by yourself, do you think it's true? You're all asking me the same thing. Come up with an answer, and that will be your answer."

