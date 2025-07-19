A woman found a hilarious way to keep using her karaoke microphone in a TikTok video that reached viral status

The devoted mother shared how much fun she had with the loudspeaker microphone that she bought, which was popular as a trend in 2024

People were in stitches as the woman subjected her child to her antics using the portable microphone

One lady had a blast at her children's expense in a TikTok video shared on 9 July 2025. The woman was having a lot of fun telling her children what to do in an inventive way.

A South African mom pulled out her karaoke mic to talk to her kid. Image: Freemixer

Source: Getty Images

Online users were amused by the woman who made her life more interesting by teasing her child. The video of the mom having fun received thousands of likes on TikTok.

In a TikTok by @mpumiluxhair, she posted how she was using her karaoke microphone for a new purpose. The lady held a cup of tea, stirring it while speaking into the microphone, calling one of her children. She loudly requested more sugar for her tea without getting up from her bed. The lady was amused by her creative idea of giving her kid orders.

Woman uses karaoke mic in taxi

In another Briefly News story, a woman also got her hands on the Bluetooth karaoke microphone. She took the trend to the next step as she entered a taxi with the mic. South Africans were impressed by the young lady's bravery as she requested her stop using the bluetooth microphone in the taxi. The young lady pulled off the prank without batting an eye despite the awkward moment in the taxi.

The karaoke microphone trend on TikTok was a viral hit in South Africa. Image: Imran Kadir Photography

Source: Getty Images

SA amused by mom

Many people thought the mother using her mic to tell her kids what to do was hilarious. Netizens added their own jokes to the mother's antics, saying they would do the same to their kids. Watch the video of the mom ordering her kids around with a mic below:

Sannie🧸🎀🎀 said:

"I’d stay in a hostel the whole year 😭"

Breehly Madea agreed:

"Nka mover out😭"

roxy_ww wrote:

"My mother shouldn't see this."

💋 was amused:

"The type of mom I’ll be.🤣🤣👍"

M added:

"Me as a parent 😭"

Cannoll Assent was amused:

"I see my older self in you😂"

nonhlanhla dhlamini commented:

"Now I really need this mic😂😂"

Mapfumo Mashau remembered the karaoke mic trend:

"Please don’t bring this mic thing back 😩🙂‍↕️"

Rearabetswe imagined:

"My daughter would be so annoyed 😂"

rebaaaaa💗 saw the mic's potential:

"Intercom in the house😭"

kagii shared:

"I threw my mom’s mic because of tsona tse."

