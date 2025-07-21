An American tourist shared a viral TikTok video showcasing a luxury hotel apartment in Cape Town, priced at R13,000 per month

The tourist highlighted the value for money that South Africa offers to foreigners with strong currencies, recommending that people visit the country, but sparking mixed reactions from locals

The video sparked a conversation about the global cost of living, with many South Africans expressing frustration that prices, although affordable for foreigners, remain out of reach for locals due to low salaries and economic challenges

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A young American man has set social media abuzz after sharing his excitement over the cost of a luxury hotel apartment in Cape Town, South Africa.

An American man’s tour of a R13,000 hotel apartment in Cape Town has created a stir among South Africans. Image: @authentic_traveling

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video that quickly gained traction, the US gent showed off the stunning rental space, saying it cost R13,000 a month, a price he described as unbelievable compared to what he would pay back home in the United States.

American raves about R13k rental hotel apartment in CPT

Taking to his TikTok handle @authentic_traveling on 19 July 2025, the tourist was stunned by the price range of the rental hotel. The hotel apartment rental is priced at $690 (R13,000) per month. It is also located in the centre of Cape Town, with access to a restaurant, gym, and pool.

"The prices in Cape Town continually blow me away... In the USA, with $700, you can't rent a room in a rural area at that price, like I pay double that for a single apartment in a suburban area in Atlanta, so there is like no way you can afford these prices," said @authentic_traveling in the clip.

He also emphasises how the rand is weak, which is not great for South African locals but amazing for foreigners coming into the country with those prices.

"The experience is just insane value for your money. You get really high-quality things, and they are way cheaper than they would be in any other country. Renting an apartment like this in another country would cost double or triple the price. Even rooms in hotels are $100 a night, which would be like $200 in other countries," he added.

@authentic_traveling went on to recommend people to come to South Africa, which sparked mixed reactions, particularly from Mzansi peeps, who flooded the comment section. While many locals agreed that Cape Town offers incredible beauty and value, others pointed out that R13k is still out of reach for many South Africans.

Still, the American's rave review sparked conversation around the global cost of living and how foreigners often find value in cities like Cape Town. For international visitors with stronger currencies, luxury living in South Africa can be shockingly affordable, and this TikTok shows just how wide the gap can be.

His post not only highlighted Cape Town’s real estate appeal but also put a spotlight on South Africa’s underrated position as a premium yet budget-friendly destination.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts with mixed feelings

The online community in South Africa took to the comments section to express their frustration over the prices of the rental homes, saying:

Aliah67 said:

"I hate how they’re even advertising in dollars and euros now, in South Africa!"

Emotionalmom added:

"The DA makes me so angry. South Africans cannot enjoy our own city."

MaNgiba Zeey expressed:

"It’s so sad that foreigners are enjoying Cape Town because it’s expensive for South Africans because of low salaries, but cheap for Americans, Europeans, etc. Now they increase prices so that an ordinary South African can’t afford them. Kanti, why ningahlali making cos? Your Trump has made America great again. Why not enjoy the fruits? Bogcina beyenze ya affordwa abelungu bodwa to push us away."

Flavorful commented:

"We as South Africans can't afford it."

Junior D replied:

"You're making things difficult for us locals. Now everything is expensive because your dollar goes far here."

An American man showcased a R13,000 hotel apartment in Cape Town, sparking mixed reactions among locals. Image: @authentic_traveling

Source: TikTok

Americans relocating to South Africa

Briefly News reported that an American couple went viral on social media after sharing their story of moving from the US to South Africa.

reported that an American couple went viral on social media after sharing their story of moving from the US to South Africa. An American couple is living their dream life in South Africa after making a bold decision to sell his or her $750,000 (R13 million) home in the United States and relocate to Mzansi, a move that has left social media buzzing.

A New York couple has turned heads internationally after purchasing and meticulously restoring a 300-year-old home in the heart of South Africa’s historic Cape Winelands.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News