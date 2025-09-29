Man’s ‘Sister Bettina’ Remix With Indian Drums in TikTok Video Makes South Africa Proud
- A man in a TikTok video went viral after showing off his musical talent by doing a remix of Sister Bettina
- The South African classic is beloved among people who were amused by the video of the man's impressive skill in playing drums
- Online users could not stop raving about the video that left them feeling proudly South African
A man became a TikTok viral sensation because of his interpretation of Sister Bettina. The TikTok creator's one-of-a-kind talent was a hit among South Africans.
The video of the man playing Sister Bettina, according to his culture, received thousands of likes. Online users could not get enough of his rendition of a South African classic.
In a TikTok video, a man @aavi996 played traditional Indian drums known as the tabla. The man started the video by playing Sister Bettina. The hand drums and Sister Bettina sounded perfect together. The man playing the South African classic with a twist received thousands of likes from impressed TikTok viewers.
Tabla is a pair of small drums from North India, and is also found in Pakistan and Bangladesh. According to Britannica, it is commonly used in Bollywood-style music. The tabla is the base instrument of Indian classical music, favoured for its tonal variation and versatile rhythm
South Africa impressed by indian drum Bettina remix
People were gushing that the man demonstrated just how diverse South Africa is. TikTok users commented that the man made them feel proud to be South African. Watch the video of him playing his own version of Sister Bettina using tablas and read the comments below:
ˈtʰa.baŋ was impressed by the man's drums:
"We don't remix national songs, but this is approved."
Linda Mbuli commented:
"Yeah, we never really know what is going on in people's houses. Cause how do you come up with this?😂💜"
THƎMBA BUTHƎLƎZI joked:
"Black Motion broke up and now we have Indian Motion 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 this is actually fire!"
Desireé was delighted by the video:
"Being South African is elite so much culture, and we come in all shades🥰🥰🥰"
KinderMod added:
"The change there by 'khon o zo lahla'🔥🔥💯💪I even did a head shake sideways ....yeeees...it's hot!"
Thabelo Dzivhani added:
"I wanna say things like you massing up the song... But actually the song is massing us up so That's payback.You're doing great, buddy."
Call me Mrs_Mkhize 💍 was impressed:
"🔥🔥🔥 wow this is amazing.. Thank you for sharing with us on this Heritage Day."
