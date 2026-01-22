Youkyum Kim from Reddam House Durbanville achieved a 93.4% average and completed A Level Mathematics with 98%

The top achiever has applied to Cambridge University and MIT and intends to study Mathematics after accelerating his subject

Two students at the school achieved a rare 100% for AS Level Mathematics, with 76 students attaining 149 subject distinctions

Cape Town Reddam top achievers, Youkyum Kim, Mia Rothuysen and Karli Kennard. Images: Supplied

Source: Original

A Cape Town school is celebrating excellent Cambridge International AS and A Level results, with one top achiever setting his sights on studying at prestigious universities abroad. Reddam House Durbanville in Durbanville shared its 2025 Cambridge International AS and A Level results on 15 January 2026, showing strong academic performance and hard work from students.

In 2025, 76 students sat the Cambridge International AS Level examinations and attained 149 subject distinctions, with an overall average grade of 73%. A strong 64.5% of students achieved an A or B aggregate, including 38% who achieved an A aggregate.

Leading the group is Youkyum Kim, who achieved a 93.4% average and completed A Level Mathematics with 98%. Youkyum accelerated his Mathematics to A Level in 2025 to complete another two A Level subjects in mid-2026. He has applied to Cambridge University and MIT and intends to study Mathematics.

TStudents achieve rare 100% for Maths

Karli Kennard achieved a 92.2% average and is one of two students who achieved 100% for AS Level Mathematics. She has been conditionally accepted to study Actuarial Science at two Western Cape universities, with Stellenbosch University as her preferred option. Mia Ivan achieved a 91.8% average and, like Karli, achieved 100% for AS Level Mathematics. She has applied to study Chemical Engineering and has received conditional offers from two universities.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Other top-performing students from Reddam House Durbanville include Lucas Louw (90.3%), Jade Cameron (90.2%), Rita de Wet (89.0%), Misa von Wielligh (88.8%), Logan Pereira (88.6%), Lucy Nurton (86.8%) and Mia Rothuysen (86.6%). Reddam House Durbanville AS Level students achieved group averages of 70% and above in subjects like Accounting (84.3%), Art and Design (83.7%), Mathematics (81.4%), Afrikaans (81.3%), Computer Science (78.4%), and more.

The seven A Level students achieved a 73% aggregate average, with Jana Smit achieving an A aggregate for her A Level results. Jana completed English Language, English Literature and History, achieving an 82.3% aggregate average. She has been conditionally accepted to study for an LLB. Ethan Webber wrote A Level Mathematics in preparation for the Actuarial Science degree he plans to complete at UCT, achieving an impressive 83%.

Barry Nieuwoudt, Executive Head of Reddam House Durbanville, said the results reflect the dedication of students and the steadfast commitment of staff.

"We congratulate every student who worked with purpose to attain their personal best, and we are proud of the academic excellence demonstrated across the cohort. We wish our Class of 2025 futures filled with abundant success, inspiration, fulfilment and happiness."

Cape Town Reddam's top achievers, Jana Smit and Jade Cameron. Images: Supplied

Source: Original

What are Cambridge International exams?

Reddam House Durbanville offers the Cambridge International AS and A Levels alongside the South African IEB curriculum, giving students more choice and flexibility in how they study. This means learners can earn an internationally recognised qualification while still being part of a local school system, which helps open doors to top universities in South Africa and abroad.

Reddam's top matric achievers, Misa Von Wielligh and Rita De Wet. Images: Supplied

Source: Original

Other top matric achievers in South Africa

Briefly News recently reported on Mpumalanga's top matric learner, who was rewarded with a brand-new car and financial support.

recently reported on Mpumalanga's top matric learner, who was rewarded with a brand-new car and financial support. Two brothers from the Bongwe family went viral after both achieving outstanding matric results.

Siza Gule matriculated with 9 distinctions and earned a Harvard scholarship, crediting drama for helping him overcome his stutter and develop life skills.

Source: Briefly News