A group of girls from the class of 2026 celebrated their transition into matric by throwing off their old grade 11 jerseys

The learners formed a semicircle in their classroom, removed their green pullovers, and then appeared wearing their new white matric jerseys

The video got over 203,000 reactions and 600 comments, with South Africans sending distinctions their way

A group of excited learners kicked off their matric year in the most memorable way possible, and Mzansi can't stop watching. TikTok user @lithem_ba, a matric student, posted the video on 23 January 2026 with the caption:

"Class of 2026!"

The clip opens with all the girls standing in a semicircle inside their classroom, wearing their school uniforms. In a symbolic moment marking their transition from grade 11 to grade 12, they removed the old jersey pullovers that they wore from grades 8 to 11 and threw them onto the floor. The TikToker even threw her pullover directly at the camera for dramatic effect. When the next scene started, the entire group appeared wearing their grade 12 uniforms with white pullovers instead of the original green ones.

Once they all showed off their brand new matric jerseys, the girls broke into a coordinated dance routine to a popular amapiano song. They vibed and celebrated together, marking the beginning of their final year of high school and the journey ahead. The energy in the video was infectious, with the girls clearly excited about entering this important chapter of their lives.

The post got over 203,000 reactions and more than 600 comments. People flooded the comment section with questions, support, and excitement for the class of 2026. Many wanted to know where the boys from the class were and why they didn't participate in the fun and creative video. Others shared supportive messages, saying the girls would do very well in their matriculation exams at the end of the year.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi celebrates class of 2026

Netizens loved TikToker @lithem_ba's video, sending love and best wishes to the girls:

@okuhl3 said:

"Class of 26!😂🔥❤️"

@tumi asked:

"Where are the boys 🥹"

@ntswakitilo shared:

"Ama 2k are the coolest people on earth, haibo 🥺❤️"

@pinchsaltstuff wrote:

"Sending distinctions to you all❤️"

@porsche added:

"May the good Lord protect you at all times... All the best, beautiful girls ❤️🥰🙏"

@liyanambatha said:

"Very neat young ladies, all the best class of 2026 🙏"

@vee commented:

"😭😭😭Why was I born early, kant... I swear I'm a cool kid Le 1k😭😭😭"

@mbalieyy_thee_flower expressed:

"😭😭😭 Why am I seeing this trend now after completing matric 😭😭 This is so cute btw 🥹🤏🏼😝"

@celiwemathenjwa encouraged:

"All the best bo choomie!😍🥳... I hope y'all make it cos you deserve it❤️"

