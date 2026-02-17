A confident Mzansi woman took to her Facebook profile to share the impressive growth of her hair, which she let grow in its natural "afro" state

The woman stretched her hair, which, if unstretched, looks relatively low and not that much, but once stretched, it extends to several centimetres

Mzansi was impressed by the natural state of African hair being "left alone", with many complimenting the beautiful hair and asking for growth tips

A Mzansi woman showed off the impressive growth of her 'afro' hair.

Source: Facebook

A South African woman recently grabbed attention on social media by proudly displaying the remarkable growth of her natural afro hairstyle.

Her post, which she sent out on the 12th of February, revealed the transformation, or better yet magic, of her hair when stretched, showing its true length and volume.

She posted the video on her Facebook profile, captioning it with the hashtags:

"#naturalhaircare #shrinkage #nobuhlebendalo."

Watch the video of the impressive hair here.

Why does 'afro' hair have a special appeal to people?

The allure of Afro hair lies in its powerful combination of natural beauty, versatility, and deep cultural, historical, and political significance.

The hairstyle is often described as a "crown," which represents resilience, pride, and self-expression, functioning as a bold, authentic statement against historical assimilation.

It has a special appeal to people due to its unique, varied textures and capacity to be styled in numerous forms, from natural coils, braids, to just letting it loose.

Mzansi reacts to the woman's video

The online community responded with enthusiasm, praising the beauty of the woman's hair.

Many users expressed admiration for her decision to embrace her natural hair, favouring a cultural appreciation for African hairstyles.

One user, Life.With.Nonzuzo commented:

"Our hair is so magical. You’re beautiful."

Another user, Tshegofatso Washington, wrote:

"Even without you stretching it, that afro was never short, honey."

Another Facebooker, Nhinhi, said:

"Which product are you using?"

Another user, Vuyo Stalk, asked for tips, commenting:

"Do you use heat on it? Also, how long have you been growing it?"

User, Onalenna Mashigo, asked:

"Which products are you using?"

Another user, Sips Yonela, offered a response, stating:

"This is natural. You should not be asking which product she uses. It's pure nature. This is so beautiful"

Facebook user, Thapza Monks, challenged her:

"Blow dry it. I want to see something."

Nolwandle Ntshwante shared:

"Long ago, we used to call this type of hair ngesihluthu. Looking back, I regret why I removed my hair. I have since struggled to grow it to that length and [volume]."

Mzansi asked a woman for tips on growing afro hair. Image: @Sethabile Mhlongo

Source: Facebook

