A young lady and her 52-year-old aunt, who has Down syndrome, showed off cuteness in a TikTok video

The woman was busy recording herself, feeling cute, but her aunt came along, and they had a playful moment

The online community reacted to the duo, with many finding them very entertaining and adorable

A woman had a cute interaction with her 52-year-old aunt who has Down syndrome.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Down syndrome is a condition in which a person has an extra chromosome. Typically, a person is born with 46 chromosomes. People with the syndrome have an extra copy of one of these chromosomes.

"This extra copy changes how the baby’s body and brain develop, which can cause both mental and physical challenges."

In the video captured by @phillandermogatsamaredi0, she feels herself minding her own business when her aunt suddenly shows up and loves her. She hugged her niece and wanted to be cutely babied.

The video captured the girl holding her up like a baby. The woman was visibly happy.

Woman dances with 52-year-old Down syndrome aunt

Watch the TikTok adorable clip below:

TikTokkers reacted with love to the video

The clip got over 24k likes, with many online users showing love to the two, adoring them and their playfulness.

@Fancy Maseko commented:

"Please do more content with her. This is so beautiful "

@Noba Themba shared:

"First time seeing an old person one Down syndrome God keep her for many more years this is beautiful ❤"

@Annikie adored:

"Nchoo, this is so cute "

@Ms_ greener pastures loved:

"So wholesome and sweet."

