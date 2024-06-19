A man posted a video lamenting the absence of his girlfriend's child's biological father

He shared how he stepped up to take care of his girlfriend's child when the baby daddy failed to play his part

The video gained positive traction, with viewers commending Tebello for his dedication and love

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Tebello Mofokeng threw shade at his girlfriend's deadbeat baby daddy. Image: @tebellomofokeng46

Source: TikTok

A man shared how he stepped up to take care of his girlfriend's child when the baby daddy failed to play his part.

Man steps up as father figure

A TikTok video shared by Tebello Mofokeng (@tebellomofokeng46) shows him driving his car as he revealed that he was on his way to his girlfriend's house and threw shade at the man she had a child with from a previous relationship.

Tebello called out the absent father for refusing to be a father to his child and said that he had taken over the responsibility as a stepfather. Tebello even shared that the child called him to wish him a happy Father's Day.

Watch the video below:

SA admires stepfather

Mzansi netizens responded with positive comments, applauding Tebello for being a loving stepfather to his bae's child. Others also shared their views and experiences about absent fathers.

nkhaviedawn shared about his loving stepdad:

"I sent my stepfather a happy father's text; he was so happy he even sent me money to buy winter clothes; my mom died three years back."

makha563 applauded the stepdad:

"It's your right to brag for the right reasons ❤️."

LaMsibi commended the man:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️Wow man you’re an awesome man."

Thandi Mayekiso shared her thoughts on absent fathers:

"I see people saying the child will go back to his dad, guys, not Ma2000 khohlwa; they don’t care. They need someone who’s there 24/7 blood or not."

kaMkholo Chamane7 commented:

"My boys cooked for the man who stepped up after their dad went to comrades marathon and never came back."

Mpho Khumalo shared her experience:

"When my son said to my ex husband, “Yoooo mina my dad is daddy Sifiso not u bru “ yoooo guy was hurt to this day ngisathukwa."

Mzansi woman thanks man for loving her son like his own

In another story, Brielfy News reported that a Mzansi woman gushed over how her loving man had embraced her son like his own.

A wholesome TikTok video by Namhla (@namhla_hlehle4) shows her, her man, and her son enjoying various outings and activities together.

One could never tell the boy was not the man's biological son as he treated him like his own, bonding together like one big happy family.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News