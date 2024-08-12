A video of mom and her boys opening the door to their new home left social media users inspired

The two excited boys who looked well-groomed with nicely trimmed afros stood out in the comment section

Stunned Mzansi peeps showered the young hun with love as she embarks on a new chapter with her beautiful family

A mom and her boys entered their new home in style. Mzansi thinks this was one of the greatest moments ever - imagine! Image: @motheroftwoboysmo

An inspirational video of a mother and her two sons opening their new home made its way to the popular social media platform TikTok, leaving aspiring homeowners and other social media admiring the woman's strength and her boy's hairstyles.

Unlocking new memories with her 2 sons

In the video, the woman excitedly allows her older son to open their front door while carrying flowers and a bottle of bubbly.

This cute family made sure to dress in similar colours with the boys wearing matching scotch pants and black golf shirts.

Watch the video uploaded by @motheroftwoboysmo:

Rushing in to see their home, the boys quickly went through each room in excitement before joining their mom in what looked like the master bedroom.

Netizens stan the joy of the mom's new home

Many people raved about the kids' cool hairstyles. The short video was enough to attract many comments from people who shared:

User @Nhlanhla said:

"My only dream, kodwa here I am 40 years and its still a dream. Now it's my boy's dream to help us buy a house. Eii, life ne 🥺"

User @Disego15 felt praised the mom, commenting:

"That is a woman, a mother. Congrats, sisi. 🥰🥰🥰🥰I don't know you but I'm feeling very proud of you."

User @ntabisengntabis7 said:

"The best gift to give to your kids is a place called HOME 🏡🏠🥰💯☺"

User @Maxoly praised the mom of two, commenting:

"Argg, man... I can't stop watching this joy. You are such a beautiful woman, some men miss such a soul hle. Or maybe ngise bumnyameni vele [I'm in the dark], coz what kind of man can leave such a woman?"

Boys' afros steal the spotlight

The new house is not the only thing that caught viewers' attention as many peeps commented on the sons' dress style and their afros, which resemble late American comedian Beanie Mac's hairstyle.

Internet users shared:

@shingi digs the kids' style:

"Wowww, I like their hair, I also have two boys🥰."

@brilliancengoben6 offered some melanin appreciation:

"When we say we are black and beautiful... Wooow, I love your boys' hair 👌🥰🥰"

User @cebo_z saw an opportunity for a plug, asking:

"Congratulations, well done, Mommy 🥰🥰🥰🥰 Plug on the barber please 🥰"

User @icy shared:

"Now them boys got hair, imagine if they were girls, iyoh!"

Source: Briefly News