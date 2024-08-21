A viral TikTok challenge where fathers switch from their dad outfits to female clothes took many by surprise, as one father stole the show

A woman shared a video of her dad rocking high heels and a skirt, captioning it, "a whole grandfather"

The video gathered nearly 300,000 views on TikTok, and many South Africans wondered how the daughter convinced her father to take part in the challenge, while others joked he looked like Eddie Murphy

The video streaming platform TikTok is popular for creating viral challenges that often leave many amused. TikTok user @amerecia.24 shared a video of her father participating in a challenge where he had to wear women's clothes.

In the video, @americia.24 and her father can be seen in a daughter and dad-captured picture before the video shows him walking in high-heeled shoes, wearing a skirt, a top with open sleeves, a head doek, earrings and carrying a handbag.

Daddy rocked high-heeled shoes like a pro

While some of us struggle to walk in high-heeled shoes, the dad can surely teach us a thing or two as he walks like a pro, in high-heels.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users express satisfaction with the dad switch-up challenge

TikTokkers took to the comment section to express their shock as the female version of the dad was quite unexpected.

"Challenge closed, wena sis please put your phone here."

User @xarmaine____ commented:

"Eyy having a present father looks so nice 😭😭."

@reitujumbi thought he resembled a Hollywood actor, commenting:

"Eddie murphy."

User @itsss_meyyy_8 quoted a line from rapper Ice Spice, adding:

"He a baddie he know he a 10."

User @nosiphomgodlwa was also ready to give the dad the crown, adding:

"Challenge closed, your dad for the win."

User @kgopotsomeela was left amused, commenting:

"🤣😂🤣😂wow he's a whole mood you made my night😂🤣😂🤣😂."

User @thabonkieey_ asked:

"How did y'all convince him to do this 😭😭😭😭😭."

