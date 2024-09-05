Spring has arrived, and South African fashionistas are loving @karabodidi_'s SHEIN summer shoe haul

Fans are swooning over her trendy picks, especially the chic platform shoes and gold sandals

With so much excitement, it seems @karabodidi_ has helped many fill their carts for summer

South African fashionistas can’t get enough of this SHEIN shoe haul, featuring must-have summer sandals. Images: @karabo_didi and @karabodidi_/TikTok.

Spring is officially here, and South African fashionistas are excited after social media user @karabodidi_ shared her stunning SHEIN summer shoe haul.

The video, showcasing several trendy pairs of shoes perfect for the warmer season, has caught the attention of many, with fans flooding the comments section to share their love for her selections.

SHEIN is helping the girls get ready

As warmer days approach, it’s clear that Mzansi girlies are getting ready to step out in style, and SHEIN's latest offerings are giving them all the right vibes.

With such a positive response, @karabodidi_ has helped many fashion lovers fill their carts just in time for summer.

Watch the video below:

The girlies are plugged

One of the standout items in the haul was a chic platform shoe, which quickly became a fan favourite. @Sanda_Sandals🌸 couldn't hold back her excitement, commenting:

"Oh my word, that platform shoe!💕"

Other users also weighed in on their favourite picks from the haul. @prudenceF gave her seal of approval to a sleek pair of black sandals, simply stating:

"Black sandals👌"

While Penny💕 was curious about comfort, asking:

"Is the first shoe comfy?"

The haul seemed to win over nearly every viewer, as even @Thula | UGC Creator couldn’t choose just one, writing:

"I love all of them. Your choices are amazing 👌🏾🔥"

Another fan, @HILDA NOLUTHANDO NDABA, was swooning over a pair of gold shoes, expressing her admiration with a heart emoji:

"The gold ones ❤️"

It seems the first pair of shoes stole many hearts, with @Soso Dandala exclaiming:

"Oh my gosh. The 1st ones🥺😍"

@Nkateko added that the style has been a hit even for kids:

"The first pair they have it for kids too. They have been on my cart since the first time I saw them. They're insanely cute."

