Mzansi mothers fell in love with a baby bike on TikTok. They could not wait to spend R218 so that their young ones could have fun racing around the house.

A Mzansi mom enticed parents to buy a cute baby bike for their little ones. Image: @ntsako_hlabane

Source: TikTok

The Baby Balance Double Wheel Bike is suitable for babies who are still learning to walk as there is no foot pedal riding.

A mom became TikTok’s envy as she filmed her son on the R218 bike from Takealot. The boy was dressed in his pyjamas as he moved around on his bike. The little one looked comfortable and enticed the viewers to shop for the bike for their babies.

The mom, Ntsako Hlabane, shared the video on TikTok with the caption:

“Baby boy’s first bike.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi moms obsess over Takealot’s baby bike

Social media users gushed about the cute baby bike and commented:

@Ka.ra.bo shared that:

"My daughter has a pink one and she calls it beep beep."

@Nolwazi Radebe Mbusi0 needed a quiet distraction for the baby:

"I'm definitely getting this for my son please tell me it's noiseless."

@user4546931838027 had the same taste as the boy mom:

"Our babies are twinning, he has the same gown and a similar bike."

@Lowlife-041 shared how she wasted R400:

"I bought a 4 wheeler bike for R400 and now it's standing at home collecting dust. But the way he cried when he saw it in the shop you would think someone is killing him."

