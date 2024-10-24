A daughter had a chat about her dating life with her mother who didn't understand some details

The woman told her mom that she didn't have a boyfriend, instead, she had a girlfriend

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A mom hilariously reacted to her daughter's love life. Images: @nandee_mgudlwa

Source: Instagram

A woman hilariously told her mother she had a girlfriend. The parent could understand what her daughter was telling her.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @nande.mgudlwa, the woman is in the comfort of her home doing her makeup. She was having a chat with her beloved mother who asked her about her dating life.

The hun told her mother that she has e girlfriend. The mom hilariously couldn't understand or was rather curious about what happened to a boyfriend that her daughter once had in high school. The woman told her parent they broke up a long time ago. The mom wanted the reason for the breakup, lol.

Mom reacts to her daughter telling her about her girlfriend

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the mom's reaction

The video gained over 90k views, with many online users finding the situation funny. See the comments below:

@Vuyi Living | Food&Lifestyle was entertained:

"She really wants to understand 🤣🤣🤣."

@Tsheno24 laughed:

"My mom did that too🤣."

@Nunu_bille wrote:

"I swear my mom is going will ask me the same question if she finds out 💀😭."

@Olorato Molale shared:

"My mom said kanti you are still in that phase😭😭😂."

@Noni_ Gxaleka could relate:

"Ahhh, that was my mom when I came out to her as a joke😭😭."

@𝐋.🍒 could not believe:

"😂😂😂😂😂😭No ways."

@Akho Ngalo said:

"I wanna hear the rest of it so bad😆😭😭😭."

