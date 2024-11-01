A video of an aspiring musician’s recording session in a studio shack is lighting up social media

The clip shows the artist delivering his lyrics, inspired by a popular children’s story, while the guy working the computer laughs

TikTok users flocked to the comments and gave their two cents on his potential in the music game

A man's studio session had Mzansi in stitches. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @botshelomotshegoa/TikTok

Source: UGC

Sometimes, netizens need a good laugh, and this budding muso's studio session is exactly that!

Making music in a shack

He was recorded cooking a song in a shack. The video was posted on TikTok by @botshelomotshegoa.

The song was inspired by a classic children’s story Tselane le Dimo. The guy brought his unique flair to the lyrics that made his producer struggle to keep a straight face.

Funny video spreads on TikTok

The humour and charm scene grabbed viewers' attention. Within four days, the video clocked over 90k views and 600 comments on the platform.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi TikTokkers amused by aspiring artist

Mzansi people responded with laughter. Some netizens poked fun and others enjoyed the entertaining performance.

See some reactions below:

@austentmbewe said:

"Making a song should require matric from now on. 😭"

@alphonsine shared:

"I was cleaning windows. 😂😂 I'm dropping everything."

@Mmusomafafo stated:

"Imagine otseye zaka yamafelo to buy equipment then gotle vocalist e sioh abatle go recorder 😂😂"

@kokeletso_koki mentioned:

"Guys we are serious, and we are approaching December hle."

@Kwa-MonamaFragrancesDC commented:

"This is a heat serious, it just needs Maphorisa's touch-ups. 😂😂"

@Elonmusk joked:

"The fight is against poverty."

@Mongwaketsi pointed out:

"Eseng ka childhood story sa rona, 😭😭 never noooo. 😭😭"

@Thuso910 added:

"Phori must not see this."

@eezytreezly wrote:

"Re tlano emela the full product. 😔😔 Biri marung ere makaditse."

Kabelo Mabalane and Cassper Nyovest hit the studio

In another article, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest and Kabelo Mabalane recently hit the studio and appear to be cooking up something exciting for Bouga Luv's official comeback!

It looks like Kwaito fans are in for a sweet treat after a clip was leaked of Kabelo Mabalane and Cassper Nyovest in a studio.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News