“Phori Must Not See This”: Video of Aspiring Artist’s Funny Studio Session Leaves Mzansi Dead
- A video of an aspiring musician’s recording session in a studio shack is lighting up social media
- The clip shows the artist delivering his lyrics, inspired by a popular children’s story, while the guy working the computer laughs
- TikTok users flocked to the comments and gave their two cents on his potential in the music game
Sometimes, netizens need a good laugh, and this budding muso's studio session is exactly that!
Making music in a shack
He was recorded cooking a song in a shack. The video was posted on TikTok by @botshelomotshegoa.
The song was inspired by a classic children’s story Tselane le Dimo. The guy brought his unique flair to the lyrics that made his producer struggle to keep a straight face.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Funny video spreads on TikTok
The humour and charm scene grabbed viewers' attention. Within four days, the video clocked over 90k views and 600 comments on the platform.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi TikTokkers amused by aspiring artist
Mzansi people responded with laughter. Some netizens poked fun and others enjoyed the entertaining performance.
See some reactions below:
@austentmbewe said:
"Making a song should require matric from now on. 😭"
@alphonsine shared:
"I was cleaning windows. 😂😂 I'm dropping everything."
@Mmusomafafo stated:
"Imagine otseye zaka yamafelo to buy equipment then gotle vocalist e sioh abatle go recorder 😂😂"
@kokeletso_koki mentioned:
"Guys we are serious, and we are approaching December hle."
@Kwa-MonamaFragrancesDC commented:
"This is a heat serious, it just needs Maphorisa's touch-ups. 😂😂"
@Elonmusk joked:
"The fight is against poverty."
@Mongwaketsi pointed out:
"Eseng ka childhood story sa rona, 😭😭 never noooo. 😭😭"
@Thuso910 added:
"Phori must not see this."
@eezytreezly wrote:
"Re tlano emela the full product. 😔😔 Biri marung ere makaditse."
Kabelo Mabalane and Cassper Nyovest hit the studio
In another article, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest and Kabelo Mabalane recently hit the studio and appear to be cooking up something exciting for Bouga Luv's official comeback!
It looks like Kwaito fans are in for a sweet treat after a clip was leaked of Kabelo Mabalane and Cassper Nyovest in a studio.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Hilary Sekgota (Deputy Human Interest HOD) Hilary Sekgota is the Head of Desk for Evening and Weekend content at Briefly News. She completed a BA in Communication Science from Unisa in 2018 and a Diploma in Journalism from Varsity College in 2010. She also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. Hilary joined the Briefly News team in 2022 and started her journalism career at Tshwane Sun. She has 12 years of experience covering current affairs and human interest topics. Email: hilary.sekgota@briefly.co.za