The mother shared a full cost breakdown of her Cape Town trip with her son, showing every expense from flights to meals and wine estate visits

Her detailed list of activities and spending helped people understand how she planned a full getaway without overspending

The post left South Africans inspired, with many saying the transparency made them feel more confident about planning similar local trips

South Africans loved seeing a realistic and relatable travel budget that showed how a full Cape Town holiday can be planned without overspending, and many felt encouraged to try a similar trip themselves.

Mother and son at an airport, ready to board a flight to Cape Town. Image: @mommyoj10

Source: TikTok

A TikTok user @mommyoj10 posted a set of pictures on 10 November 2025 where she broke down the full cost of her Cape Town holiday with her son, and the post instantly caught people’s attention because she listed every detail of what she spent and where. She explained that for their flights, she spent R2,500 for departure tickets for the two of them and R2,300 for the return flights home. For accommodation, she paid R4,000 for three nights, and then added different activities such as a R400 cruise ride, a visit to Bosjes Wine Farm on Day 1, where the bill came to R560 for two people, and a birthday dinner at Amare restaurant, where she spent R950. She also shared how they continued their holiday with wine estate stops, activity days and meals, giving people a clear picture of how she stretched her budget across the trip and why she felt the entire getaway was worth the amount she spent.

In the breakdown, she continued by showing how Day 3 included a visit to Quion Rock Wine Estate, where they spent R610, followed by a stop at Hazendal Wine Estate, where the total came to R300. They also went to the beach, which cost them nothing, and later visited Tang restaurant, where she paid R750 for their meal. One of the biggest expenses in her trip was the R3,500 she paid for a private driver, which she said made the entire trip easier because they didn’t have to worry about transport or navigating around Cape Town. She also mentioned extra costs such as pizza, snacks, and small treats to keep the days flowing. When she added everything together, the total came to R16,730, which many people found surprisingly reasonable for everything she managed to do with her son.

Detailed breakdown of Cape Town vacay

User @mommyoj10's post gained quick attention online as people started engaging with the breakdown, loving how detailed and honest she was about each cent spent. Within days, it had attracted thousands of views as people shared how helpful the list was, especially for parents wanting to budget for local trips that still feel luxurious. Many were impressed that she visited multiple wine estates, enjoyed birthday celebrations, and managed a full three-night holiday with flights, activities and transport all fitting within that amount. The way she structured the list made it easy for others to imagine themselves taking the same kind of trip without feeling overwhelmed by planning or costs.

In the comment section, people reacted warmly and said they appreciated how transparent she was with the budgeting, and many mentioned that the trip looked wholesome and well-thought-out. Some shared that they now feel encouraged to plan their own Cape Town getaway without breaking the bank, while others loved that she travelled with her son and still created a holiday that felt relaxed and enjoyable. Many South Africans also said the breakdown helped them see that local travel can be affordable if planned properly, and that her experience served as a reminder that sharing information like this helps the next person.

A Cape Town travel moment showed a mom and son enjoying their holiday in a stylish and budget-friendly getaway. Image: @mommyoj10

Source: TikTok

Here's what Mzansi had to say

Heni said:

“Hey mummy, I need a private driver, I’m visiting this December.”

C H W A N E L O said:

“Hey, mama, do they allow toddlers at Quoin Rock Wine Estate?”

The Mutava said:

“Hey, kindly share the private driver’s number as I’m heading to CPT in Jan for 4 nights.”

Linda Notyawa said:

“Slide 2, I think this booking of flights is tricky. I booked our October flights in Feb and return for both of us was R4400 at about R1040 each one-way.”

ZeeEmaVundleni said:

“I booked my flight months before, and I paid 3.6k for a return for two.”

RimmyPhahlamohlaka said:

“You guys looked beautiful, I’m a single mom of 2; you’re inspiring.”

kido_986 said:

“I booked the Rockefeller for my stay. What do you mean by private host?”

The richest bassists🇿🇦 said:

“Going with my daughter in Jan.”

Purpose said:

“Worth it for 4 nights… I was always scared to travel with my son alone; you gave me courage.”

Rasma said:

“These booking things depend on what? Mine was 5k on Lift; other airlines were quoting close to 9k.”

Check out the TikTok post below:

3 Other Briefly News stories related to vacations

A woman shared her recent vacation to Mozambique, detailing the expenses she incurred and the experience.

A South African woman shared details about the holiday she took to Egypt, prompting reactions on social media.

Social media is buzzing with speculation after Khosi Twala teased a boyfriend reveal during her Dubai vacation.

Source: Briefly News