Actor Lukhanyo Onika Kwenene publicly honoured his former teacher, crediting her with playing a life-changing role in his journey

He shared how her kindness, patience, and belief in him helped him push through difficult circumstances and uncover his natural talent

South Africans flooded the comments with praise for the teacher, applauding her selfless support and the lasting impact she had on his life

It all came down to one teacher who chose to see a struggling learner instead of giving up on him, a reminder to Mzansi that sometimes one person’s belief is enough to change the course of a child’s life.

South African actor Lukhanyo Onika Kwenene honoured his former high school teacher on 31 January 2026, sharing how her kindness and belief changed the course of his life. The heartfelt post, shared on social media, saw him tag his Grade 10 to 12 Business Studies teacher, Carien Bruwer, from Matthew Goniwe High School in Cradock. Alongside old photos of them taken while he was still a learner, Kwenene detailed how her support helped him survive school, discover his talent, and ultimately find his path into film and television.

In his post, Kwenene reflected on repeating Grade 10 and the daily struggle of walking 4.1 kilometres from Russord to school via the N10. Many mornings, he arrived late only to find the school gate locked, forcing him to turn back home. Mrs Bruwer noticed his situation without him having to explain. She began picking him up in the mornings at no cost, simply because she lived in town. That small act, he said, lifted a weight he had been carrying for years and allowed him to focus on school instead of survival.

How teachers impact students’ lives

Her impact went even deeper. In Grade 12, Mrs Bruwer pulled him aside and encouraged him to study Film and Television, telling him he was creative and had something special. She handed him a business card for Big Fish Film School in Auckland Park, opening a door he never knew existed. When his matric dance arrived, she once again stepped in, offering to drive him and his partner in her Mercedes-Benz, roof down, two-seater, free of charge. After matric, she booked his bus ticket to Johannesburg and gifted him a laptop to help him start his new journey, a moment user Kwenene says he will treasure forever.

Mrs Bruwer responded to the tribute with her own message, saying she took a chance on him and that seeing how far he has come fills her heart with joy. She praised his dedication and perseverance, adding that his journey proves his hard work never failed him. Mzansi was deeply moved by the exchange, with many praising teachers who go beyond the classroom and reminding others that one person’s belief can change a life forever. She wrote

“Thank you, Bobo, for remembering and expressing your appreciation towards me. You worked with a sense of dedication and displayed good qualities. I took a chance on you. Today, my heart is filled with joy as you have shown me that your perseverance never failed you. Go well, Bobo!”

Here’s what Mzansi said

Nosiphiwo Vala wrote:

“Aaaah! Bobo, you are making me emotional. In 2013, Mrs Bruwer and Miss Luphondwana helped me raise the money for my resignation. I am a qualified educator today and an aspiring educational psychologist because of them. Funny enough, I am qualified to teach subjects they taught me in high school. Teachers at Matthew Goniwe Comprehensive School were amazing. I can mention Mr Rasmeni, Mrs Rasmeni, Miss Nodonti, Mrs Fatman (Cihoshe), and Mr Mtshungwana, may his soul rest in peace. Wow! Wonderful teachers.”

Durby-Ann Swart shared:

“Wow! What a beautiful and inspiring story. Teachers are sometimes so much more than just someone trying to give us knowledge; they shape lives and futures.”

Paseka Magagula said:

“There's a lot that we can take or learn from your story, Sir, and my take is that, if there is a way for teachers to be taught how to recognise what a pupil is good at, then maybe we wouldn't have a lot of kids choosing subjects and careers that don't suit their personalities. Maybe we wouldn't have problems such as a low pass rate. I don't know the teacher, but may she be blessed in every way possible.”

Xoliswa Masumpa shared:

“To Mrs Carien Bruwer. You weren't there for a job. Teaching is your calling. Much love and respect to you. Lukhanyo Onika Kwenene, thank you for not disappointing all her efforts. People like you are rare. Your gratitude will multiply your blessings. All the best, mfanakuthi.”

Xolela Mbilini:

“Wow! Lukhanyo Onika Kwenene, this is beautiful. Carien Bruwer, here are your flowers. Enjoy them and be proud. The products of you being you are appreciating your remarkable contribution in their lives. In the darkness, you became the brightest star. I don't know you, but this appreciation says a lot about you. Thank you again.”

Nenekazi Thwala shared:

“A destiny helper. She was appointed and strategically placed by God to catapult you onto the road to your destiny. May God reward her with peace, good health and long life.”

Desiree Du Preez Ingram shared:

“An appreciation to Mrs Wegener, who was my school teacher at Gelvandale High. You had a lasting impact on my life because you believed in me.”

Camagwini Caca Ngesi added:

“Oh, what a WOW. I'm so happy that someone made you feel this way with no conditions or expectations. I'm happy that her kindness unfolded into something meaningful. She is your angel.”

Carin Bartho Jv Rensburg shared:

“Thank you for sharing and also giving credit to Mrs Bruwer. This means a lot. You can also be proud of your perseverance. Well done.”

Sipokazi Maliti shared:

“Ooh man, that just made me shed a tear. What a blessing. I love that you have a grateful spirit to recognise and never forget your destiny helpers.”

Jerlaine Booysen said:

“Wow, reading this brings tears to my eyes. Ms Carien Bruwer, may God bless you. How I wish we had more people like you on this earth.”

