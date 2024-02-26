A South African woman, Sanelisiwe Mahlase, shared her joy on TikTok about landing a new job in Cape Town, a new city for her

The video documented her farewell from her previous job in Durban, including farewell gifts and moments with loved ones

Mzansi netizens congratulated Sanelisiwe and wished her well in this exciting new chapter

A South African woman took to social media to share her joy of embarking on a new journey - securing a new job in a whole new city.

New job sees Durban woman move to Cape Town

A TikTok video shared by Sanelisiwe Mahlase shows her sharing a part of a job offer letter for a permanent position which commenced at the beginning of February.

The footage went on to show Saneh's farewell party from her previous job, her old office and her farewell gifts and moments with loved ones before leaving Durban for Cape Town to take office in her new and exciting position.

"Isaiah 60:22 ♥️ A little one shall become a thousand, and a small one a strong nation: I the LORD will hasten it in his time‍♀️," Sanelisiwe captioned her post.

Starting a new job in a new city can be a dynamic and enriching experience that fosters personal and professional growth while offering a chance for exciting new beginnings.

SA congratulates young woman

TikTok viewers flooded Sanelisiwe's post with heartwarming congratulatory messages as they wished her well on her new journey in the mother city.

nqobilemx responded:

"May this be my portion in Jesus name!"

khonangubane said:

"Congratulations sthandwa ❤️."

Siweze Lunika78 commented:

"Aww congratulations and welcome to Cape Town ☺️."

kenanao_c responded:

"So beautiful to watch Congratulations mam."

Blessed commented:

"Aw Congratulations Saneh❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Lebo.M replied:

"His promises are Yes and Amen congratulations mama."

