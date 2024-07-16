Durban entrepreneur Ntokozo Meloh Ntleko surprised herself and others by spontaneously opening a coffee and laundry bar

Despite initial plans to delay the launch, she decided to open Linen & Mocha with the support of her team

The news of the opening generated positive and congratulatory messages from social media users

A woman shared her pride and joy in opening a coffee and laundry bar in Durban. Image: Ntokozo Meloh Ntleko

A business-driven Durban woman, Ntokozo Meloh Ntleko inspired many people online after opening her new coffee and laundry bar.

Woman successfully opens new business

Ntokozo shared a Facebook post announcing the opening of her business, Linen & Mocha.

Ntokozo shared that officially launching the business was spontaneous as she and her business partner had other unforeseen commitments and couldn’t be present on the day.

“We decided to just open Linen & Mocha because we essentially have had everything for a while, but my perfectionist nature lingered on and kept finding imperfections. Anyway, this morning, we went and got milk and Sir Juice stock and, briefed the team and went our separate ways."

Ntokozo expressed a sense of pride in her achievement, realising her brainchild had come to life.

“I never imagined that one day, I’d launch a never-been-done-before concept in absentia I am extremely proud, humbled, and grateful to my team. I can’t wait to see how everything pans out for the rest of the week,” a proud Ntokozo shared who also has a sneaker-cleaning business, Takkie Wash SA.

SA congratulates young business owner

Many netizens responded to Ntokozo’s post with heartfelt and congratulatory messages, commending her business moves.

Prince Hlalabemzonda Sobholengquza Buthelezi commented:

“Bro, I'm super proud of you❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Yolanda Ndlovu commented:

“This is so awesome! Congratulations Meloh ❤️.”

Chelsey Manah Khwela said:

“This is awesome, super proud of you boo I’ll definitely pull through.”

Snenhlanhla Mthembu replied:

“You are such an inspiration yoh!!!! Congratulations my ange ❤️❤️❤️.”

Mpilo-enhle Makhoba commented:

“My new spot on Sundays.”

Nhlanhla Mbawula Nkosi said:

“Congratulations my sister ❤️❤️.”

