A businesswoman shared a video breaking down how she's starting a new skincare line with just R2000

She showed how to set up everything from product labels to an online store for only R37 using free trials and affordable tools

South Africans thanked her for sharing the valuable information for free instead of selling it as an expensive course

A woman went viral for her financial advice. Images: @chioma.nkhubedu

Source: TikTok

TikTok user Chioma Nkhubedu, a businesswoman who previously ran a seven-figure business before it collapsed, posted a video on 23 November 2025 showing exactly how she's starting a new business with only R2000. The video is part one of her journey launching a skincare line called Glazed Skin Care, and she breaks down every step and cost involved.

She captioned the post:

"Part 1 of starting a business with R2000."

In the video, she explained how to do everything yourself for just R37, which she says is perfect if you’re starting out with about R2000. She began by using Canva, which is free and even offers a free trial. She made product labels that show instructions, ingredients, shelf life, and contact info. Canva has lots of templates, and she also used one to create a thank-you card for customers who support small businesses.

For her online store, she’s using Shopify’s free trial that costs just one dollar (around R18), then R18 per month for the next three months. Even though she didn’t have product photos yet, she set up product pages and said she’ll add pictures in another video. She stressed you don’t need to pay for courses or ask anyone for help because Shopify is easy to use once you get the hang of it, and there are plenty of YouTube videos if you get stuck.

She bought a domain for her store from GoDaddy and connected it to Shopify. She admitted it sounds complicated, but promised it’s not as confusing as it seems. This step is optional, but worth it if you want your brand to look professional. She also advised not to use regular Gmail addresses for customers. Instead, she uses Zoho, which is like Gmail but lets you have custom emails. That cost her R19, and she set up an email like info@glazedskincare.com

To get paid when someone orders, she set up a Yoco account. She said it was quick to set up and link to her store, only taking a few hours. At the end, she asked viewers to like and comment if the video helped them.

A woman shared a video explaining how she will save herself thousands of rands when starting her business. Images: @chioma.nkhubedu

Source: TikTok

Mzansi is grateful for free information

Social media users thanked her for sharing valuable business tips on the TikTok user @chioma.nkhubedu's clip:

@Neo🌸🫧 wrote:

"Genuinely can't believe that you're sharing ALLL this gold for free😭no ebook no nothing. Thank you 🥹❤️"

@Miss.D said:

"Thank you."

@Nthazz shared:

"Please call it a 7-figure business instead of a small business, you're already wealthy."

@oundy asked:

"Thanks for this, sis! Definitely needed it! How are the monthly fees on the YOCO acc?"

@Fez_makeupguru added:

"Sis, me seeing this today, it can only be God 🙏 I'm definitely doing this today 🥰🥰 Thank you."

@Sade Dlamini gushed:

"God really loves us because what do you mean we're getting this information for free😭. Thank you so much❤️"

@Kago M Beauty shared:

"I was scammed 6k for this 😭... A graphic designer I knew for years and didn't even deliver anything. Thank you for sharing."

Watch the TikTok video below:

More business and career success stories

Briefly News recently reported on an SA woman who flexed her high annual earnings of R1.1 million from content creation, sparking debates about taxes.

recently reported on an SA woman who flexed her high annual earnings of R1.1 million from content creation, sparking debates about taxes. A woman celebrated her career growth at Spur after moving from brand ambassador to manager through dedication and hard work.

Springbok legend Schalk Brits transitioned from rugby to finance, now leading Investec's sports division and helping athletes with financial planning.

Source: Briefly News