Deputy Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters Floyd Shivambu called out the Democratic Alliance's leadership

DA Leader John Steenhuisen allegedly gave EFF Leader, Julius Malema an ultimatum, saying they must join forces

Shivambu was not having it and said the EFF would “single handily” defeat the ANC, without the DA's assistance

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters Floyd Shivambu believes the political party will topple the African National Congress in the 2024 National government elections. This comes after the leader of the Democratic Alliance allegedly asked the EFF to be part of a coalition.

EFF Deputy Floyd Shivambu calls DA Leader John Steenhuisen childish. Image: Darren Stewart & Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

During an interview, DA Leader John Steenhuisen said the party had given the EFF an ultimatum. This follows EFF Leader Julius Malema’s remarks saying that he would consider working with the ANC if Paul Mashatile was its president.

The claims seemingly rattled Shivambu, who took to Twitter to call the DA’s leadership self-righteous and childish. The second-in-command said:

“What does this even mean? Ultimatum where & through which channel? The self-righteousness & let it be said, the childishness of John Steenhuisen and Helen Zille will collapse the DA,” he said.

Shivambu that the Red Berets does not take advice from people on “high horses”. He added that the EFF would “single handily” defeat the ANC.

TimesLIVE reported that Steenhuisen’s ultimatum involved the EFF choosing between working with the ANC or working with the DA to unseat the party.

South Africans react to the drama:

@ThunderwoodE said:

“Childish? EFF are the Kings of Childishness.”

@FOEsword wrote:

“What is it with politicians? They will eat their own mothers and children to stay in power!”

Ronald Lomala criticises EFF Leader Julius Malema for flip-flopping tendencies

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported African National Congress deputy president candidate Ronald Lamola says the ANC should not take guidance from leaders like Julius Malema.

Lamola took exception to the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) comments about willing to work with the ANC in coalition agreements after the 2024 elections.

Malema told News24 that the EFF would only work with the ANC if Paul Mastatile, the current treasurer-general, is in leadership.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News