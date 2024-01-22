A DJ had ANC supporters in awe at the 112th celebrations with his unusual deck-spinning method

The footage is captured in a TikTok video that shows the amazement of ANC supporters during the festivities

The DJ has become a viral sensation because of his unique skill, and his performance sparked a lively debate

A DJ entertained ANC supporters at the 112th celebrations at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga. Image: @officialtagteam

Source: TikTok

A DJ breaking the mould gained online popularity. A video of the deck-spinner using his face as a mixing tool made waves on TikTok.

DJ's spinning stunt shocks ANC crowd

This unusual skill was displayed at the ANC 112th celebrations held at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga. The party's supporters were in absolute shock and awe seeing the DJ live in action.

During the lit atmosphere of the ANC bash, one young man on stage was caught in a moment of pure amazement. His priceless expression became a hot topic in the comments.

Video of ANC celebrations goes viral

The footage posted by @officialtagteam has now gone viral on TikTok with a whopping 1.4 million views.

Watch the video below:

Viral DJ sparks awe and laughter

As the video circulates, the ruling party celebrations received mixed reactions. Some viewers are stunned by the DJ's unconventional skill. Others cracked jokes about the unique performance.

See some reactions below:

@ntandomaphongwan5 mentioned:

"I think uhlanywisa ukuthi abakafaki imali yakhe. "

@snqobile2015 commented:

"That's why I am MK. I won't stand for that."

@bongagumede84 wrote:

"ANC senkingeni eziningi makunjena."

@lskanm posted:

"At the end of the day we are still not voting for ANC. ‍♀️"

@lungstar8271 stated:

"Seni DJ namadimoni inkosimpela."

@Dj_pancakes joked:

"I am sure the tender was R5million that's why."

@janiceterry_ added:

"When your sinuses are at peak, I can relate shem."

@Benev79 said:

“This is exactly how the ANC is playing us. "

Cyan Boujee DJing skills fails to impress

In another article, Briefly News reported that Cyan Boujee is trending for all the wrong reasons again. The controversial media personality came under fire from social media users over her DJing skills.

South Africans on social media are wondering exactly what Cyan Boujee does for a living after her recent video went viral. The star, who has been dragged for her DJing skills before seems to not be improving.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News