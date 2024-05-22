South African politicians like Cyril Ramaphosa, Jacob Zuma, and Julius Malema have drawn attention for their lavish lifestyles, owning expensive homes in areas like Fresnaye and Hyde Park

Ramaphosa's Fresnaye mansion offers stunning sea views and features an infinity pool

Zuma's Nkandla homestead, embroiled in controversy over its construction costs, includes lavish mansions allegedly funded by public money, while Julius Malema's Hyde Park home boasts high-end security and luxury amenities

South African politicians are living like royalty in their luxurious mansions. People like President Cyril Ramaphosa, former President Jacob Zuma and EFF leader Julius Malema have made headlines for their wealth which includes their expensive homes in different parts of the country.

1. Cyril Ramaphosa's Fresnaye Mansion in Cape Town

President Cyril Ramaphosa has acquired a significant amount of wealth over the years. Rumoured to be one of the richest politicians in Mzansi, it is no surprise that he owns a mansion in one of the most expensive suburbs in Cape Town.

According to The South African, the ANC leader is the owner of the beautiful Fresnaye mansion located on Cape Town’s Atlantic seaboard. The report states that the President acquired the land in 2010 for R30 million and built the stunning mansion. The house, which was on the rental market for R170k per month, features a modern architectural design, an infinity pool, and, of course, large balconies that offer the best views of the sea.

2. A look at Jacob Zuma's controversial Nkandla homestead

Jacob Zuma's Nkandla homestead is probably known for the controversy surrounding it. According to Wikipedia, former President Jacob Zuma's private homestead is about 24 km south of the rural town of Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal.

Nkandla homestead received significant media coverage after investigators questioned how Zuma could afford to build the lavish mansions, three of which cost R19.5 million. amaBhungane reported that Zuma allegedly used public funds to upgrade his home's security worth R246 million.

3. Vice President Paul Mashatile's R37 million mansion

Like his fellow politicians, Vice President Paul Mashatile lives large. He allegedly owns several mansions in luxurious suburbs. According to the Daily Investor, Mashatile declared two houses in the Register of Members’ Interests for 2023.

According to the detailed report, the Vice President declared that he owned a 600 x 800-foot house in Sandton and a 1,000 x 1,200-foot house in Midrand.

4. Julius Malema's luxurious Hyde Park home

Julius Malema spares no cost when it comes to his lifestyle. The outspoken politician has made headlines for his fancy cars, designer clothes, jewellery and mansion.

iHarare reported that the EFF leader owns one of the four houses in an estate in Hyde Park, Johannesburg. The estate reportedly features top-of-the-range security, including high walls, security guards and cameras.

