Founded on 8 January 1912 in Bloemfontein, the African National Congress advocated for the rights of people of colour in South Africa

The ANC has seen prominent leaders expelled from the party for various reasons over its history

The members on this list all went on to form their own parties in opposition to the ANC, with different views and ideals

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

With the latest news of Jacob Zuma’s removal from the ANC, Briefly News looks at the most influential and well-known expulsion from South Africa’s ruling party. All the ex-ANC members on this list went on to form political parties that were more aligned with their beliefs and ideals.

The top four ANC members who have been expelled are Bantu Holomisa (left), Jacob Zuma (centre), and Julius Malema (right). Images: Tebogo Letsie/Rajesh Jantilal/Foto24/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Bantu Holomisa, September 1996

Bantu Holomisa was expelled from the ANC in September 1996 on misconduct charges. He had served on the ANC national executive committee, was a member of Parliament, and was a deputy minister in late President Nelson Mandela’s cabinet.

His expulsion followed his testimony to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, where he stated that then-Public Enterprises Minister Stella Sigcau had accepted a R50,000 payment from former Transkei ruler Chief George Matanzima.

Holomisa then formed the United Democratic Movement (UDM), represented in Parliament since 1999.

Julius Malema, February 2012

Julius Malema shot to prominence within the ANC as a vocal president of the ANC Youth League. Malema began as a supporter of Jacob Zuma, but when the relationship soured, it was the beginning of the end of his tenure in the ANC.

In 2012, Malema was expelled from the party for bringing it into disrepute and causing factions within its structure. In July 2013, Malema formed the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), which is now the fourth-largest political party in South Africa. Former secretary-general Ace Magashule was another ANC member to be expelled.

Ace Magashule, June 2023

Magashule held office as the Free State Premier but was removed in June 2013 on misconduct charges.

Magashule was behind an unsuccessful attempt to suspend President Cyril Ramaphosa in May 2021. He was asked to apologize but ignored the instructions, leading to his expulsion.

Like many other former expelled ANC leaders, Magashule went on to form a new party, the African Congress Transformation (ACT).

Jacob Zuma, July 2024

The latest ex-ANC member to close off our list is the former President of South Africa, Jacob Zuma.

The former head of state replaced Kgalema Motlanthe as the President of South Africa and served from 9 May 2009 to 14 February 2018. Zuma was removed from his post through a motion of no confidence if he did not resign at the ANC’s request.

Zuma’s dealings with his newly created party, the MK Party, led the ANC’s National Disciplinary Committee to find him guilty of prejudicing the integrity of the ANC by collaborating with the MK Party.

Jacob Zuma Expelled from ANC

Briefly News earlier reported that former President and MK Party leader Jacob Zuma has been expelled from the African National Congress (ANC). The ANC’s National Disciplinary Committee allegedly found Zuma guilty of compromising the party’s integrity through his collaboration with the MK Party.

Msholozi has been granted 21 days to appeal the expulsion decision with the ANC’s National Committee of Appeal.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News