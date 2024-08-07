The Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu addressed reports Portfolio Committee on Police Ian Cameron was at a crime scene

This was after Democratic Alliance MP Ian Cameron attended the scene of a failed cash-in-transit heist

Amid media reports that Mchunu was not pleased with Cameron's presence, Cameron spoke to Briefly News to clear the air

Senzo Mchunu was not happy that Ian Cameron was at a crime scene. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images and OJ Koloti/Gallo Images via Getty Images

KHAYELITSHA, CAPE TOWN — The Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu reached out to Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police Ian Cameron to confirm if he was at a crime scene in Khayelitsha in Cape Town. This is according to Cameron.

Ian Cameron allegedly at crime scene

According to SABC News, Mchunu spoke during the African National Congress's National Executive Committee Lekgotla which was held in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni. Mchunu said Cameron was present at the scene of a foiled cash-in-transit heist in Khayelitsha in 6 August. Eight suspects were killed and five were arrested in an encounter with the South African Police Service.

Mchunu addressed the claims that Cameron was at the scene, an action which he viewed as unbecoming.

"We will be making formal contact with him so that he confirms this and why, because we are concerned about us or whoever is getting to a live crime scene," he said.

Mchunu said this should not happen and called on politicians to leave the police alone to conduct investigations and collect information without interference.

Cameron clarifies communication with Mchunu

Speaking to Briefly News, Cameron said there was no bad blood between him and Mchunu.

"I was there in my role as chairperson and obviously oversight as it is important to do nationally within the framework of legislation. It is crucial for parliament to also do the relevant work amongst communities and be on the ground (again within the framework of the law and respecting the work of the relevant officials).

"I believe certain people are just trying to stir tension. The minister and I speak often and did so last night too. There were no ‘warnings’ and we had a productive discussion as we always do. I had a good laugh at one of the articles creating the impression of a random politician trying to access an active crime scene. We have no interest in playing showboat games, we have a job to do and will do it properly," he said.

South Africans support Mchunu

Netizens on Facebook agreed with Mchunu and discussed whether they believed politicians interfered with criminal investigations.

Dankie Babie said:

"And we're aware of that. some of these politicians are part of the criminals."

Lonwabo Maqgabini said:

"Criminals are working with these politicians. Good, minister. tell them."

Sharon Struckmeyer said:

"They need to leave the police to do what they're trained for. Interfering will only result in despondency."

Frankie Shava said:

"On paper, yes. But they will continue doing that behind closed doors."

Puleng Phukubje said:

"They just want good performance."

Senzo Mchunu congratulates Ian Cameron for Portfolio Committee chair appointment

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Mchunu extended a congratulatory message to Cameron for being appointed as the chairperson for the Portfolio Committee on Police.

He called on Cameron to serve well and display qualities that show that he is worthy of his position.

