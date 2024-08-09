The 2024 general election saw political parties share power for the first time since the democratic elections in 1994

A Government of National Unity was formed between the African National Congress, the Democratic Alliance and affiliated political parties

Briefly News compiled a list of the new female members of Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet, which appointed more women than previously

JOHANNESBURG—The Government of National Unity saw more women appointed to President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet of ministers and deputy ministers. Briefly News looks at six of the new ministers and deputy ministers.

Minister of Education Siviwe Gwarube

Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube is one of the youngest and youngest female ministers in Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet. She was 34 when she was sworn in and turned 35 in July. Before being sworn in, she served as the Democratic Alliance's Parliamentary Chief Whip.

Higher Education Minister Nobuhle Nkabane

Although it's not ANC member Nobuhle Nkabane's first rodeo in Parliament, it is her first time as a minister. She was sworn in as the Minister of Higher Education and was the Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy from 2021 until the general elections.

Forestry, Fisheries and Environmental Affairs Minister Bernice Swarts

ANC member and minister of Forestry, Fisheries and Environmental Affairs Bernice Swarts was appointed minister in the seventh administration. Before that, she served in the Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation and the Standing Committee on Public Accounts.

Minister of Employment and Labour Nomakhosazana Meth

Nomakhosazana Meth, another ANC member, was the mayor of the OR Tambo District Municipality and an MEC of Health before she ascended to the role of Employment and Labour minister. This is her first time in Parliament.

Deputy Minister of Small Business Development Jane Sithole

Democratic Alliance member and Small Business Development deputy minister Jane Sithole is the DA's Mpumalanga provincial leader. She is a longstanding DA member who joined in 1999 and served as a councillor for over a decade.

Deputy Finance Minister Samantha Graham

Samantha Graham is no stranger to politics. She joined the DA in 2007 and served on the Portfolio Committee on Public Works and Infrastructure after being elected to Parliament as an MP in 2019.

