The Economic Freedom Fighters' president Julius Malema's recent remarks upset many South Africans

During a podcast interview, Malema called petrol attendant jobs and other menial labour jobs slave jobs

He said South Africans did not want slave jobs, and many called him out, accusing him of being insensitive to unemployment in the country

Julius Malema was called out for calling petrol attendee jobs slave jobs. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The Economic Freedom Fighters' president, Julius Malema, ruffled feathers when he called petro attendant and minimum-wage jobs slavery jobs during a recent podcast interview.

Julius Malema weighs in on jobs

@NalaThokozane posted a video of Malema during a podcast interview with David Mashabela. Mashabela said South Africans were against Malema for his statements about minimum-wage jobs. He said South Africans felt like foreigners were taking their jobs and questioned if Malema's open-border policy was not compromising Malema's political party.

Malema responded and said South Africans didn't want slave jobs. He said petrol attendant and waiter jobs were slave jobs where people were dismissed with ease. He said South Africans wanted quality-paying jobs. He said foreigners did not take strategic jobs to take over the economy. Mashabela pointed out that South Africans need jobs where they can feed their families.

"There are those people who just want a job," he said.

Malema retorted that he would not advocate for a slave job and called for jobs with pension funds and benefits.

View the interview here:

South Africans blast Malema

Netizens called Malema out for his statements.

Melanin Rich said:

"Malema is a clown."

Ngudo said:

"After my mother passed away, I had to be a garden boy just to get by. That was the only immediate thing that kept me going until now. Julius is losing it day by day."

Neliswa said:

"Idi Amin lives in his own world. He thinks he is right and everyone around him is wrong."

Barbara Davey said:

"We must respect the people who work honestly and hard. No matter their position, they are an asset to our country."

Prometheus said:

"He's been disconnected from the reality on the ground for the longest time."

Magonondo said:

"Mashabela was just wasting his time. This man doesn't listen to anyone. It seems that the only people he listens to are his funders."

