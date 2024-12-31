President Cyril Ramaphosa praised the Government of National Unity in his New Year's speech

The President highlighted some of the positive aspects that the country has achieved this year

South Africans criticised Ramaphosa for his speech, saying that they didn't care what he said

President Cyril Ramaphosa praised the GNU during his New Year's speech, but South Africans weren't impressed with what he had to say.

Source: Getty Images

President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially delivered his New Year message, but it hasn’t been well met by everyone.

The President made his speech on 31 December, touching on various topics affecting the country.

During his speech, Ramaphosa also highlighted the gains made by the Government of National Unity (GNU).

Ramaphosa praises GNU’s achievements

During his speech, the President touched on the GNU, attributing the country’s steady economic improvements to it.

He said the GNU presented a new era which held great promise.

“In 2024, South Africa achieved its first primary budget surplus in 15 years. Public sector investment has risen for another straight year. There is increased investment in roads, rail, public housing, energy and water and sanitation infrastructure,” he said.

“International investor sentiment towards South Africa has improved, with more companies seeking to invest or expand their presence in our economy,” he added.

The President also celebrated that the country is close to 300 days with loadshedding thanks to his energy plan.

Social media users unhappy with Ramaphosa

The President’s message wasn’t well met by everyone, as some criticised him for his statements.

@Mhlontlo10 stated:

“You've wrecked this nation.”

@NeneLeakesWigs said:

“Ramaphosa must fall. Worst President since democracy.”

@colza91 added:

“There is no government of national unity. That's just propaganda.”

@stevenrealdeal stated:

“Please keep your “family meeting” confined to your actual family. The rest of us don’t care.”

@Sandile74668235 said:

“Nobody cares about you. Just resign baba.”

@LegoaseD29725 added:

“It can be a happy year if he decides to resign.”

@edward26031990 said:

“Copy and paste every year.”

@sith82143 stated:

“Mxm, you didn't say anything about the flocking of foreigners in this country or the deportation programme. Useless and indecisive President, that's what you are.”

