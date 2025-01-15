Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema recently joked that he's only afraid of his wife, Mantwa

The Red Berets leader made the admission during an interview on eNCA's Power to Truth with JJ Tabane

South Africans were amused by Malema's admission, with many taking to social media to troll him

Julius Malema recently joked that he is only afraid of his wife Mantwa. Image: @Julius_S_Malema

Source: Getty Images

Julius Malema has faced many political foes, but none of them scares him as his wife does.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader recently joked that he was only afraid of one person: his wife Mantwa Matlala.

Malema made the little admission during an interview on eNCA’s Power to Truth with JJ Tabane.

Malema jokes about being afraid of wife

During his interview, which focused on various topics, including Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Floyd Shivambu, Malema noted that he doesn’t lose in politics and doesn’t fear anything.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“The only person I’m scared of is my wife,” he joked. Tabane then responded that she should join the party’s central command team.

Julius Malema and Mantwa recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. Image: @sizwethefighter

Source: Twitter

Malema and Mantwa recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary and shared a romantic photo together. The photo also helped dispel rumours that he was heading for a divorce. Rumours circulated online that the EFF leader's marriage was in trouble after he deleted all pictures of Mantwa on his Instagram.

South Africans amused by Malema’s comment

Malema’s comments gave social media users something to laugh about, but some used it to mock EFF’s Commander in Chief.

Abbey Tshupoitsile Molosiwa said:

“Haters will always be around like fools who are commenting negatively. We love you, CIC, and your beautiful wife❤️.”

Masebe Khafs stated:

“Mantwa, I'd also be afraid of her.”

Mcebo Hlongwa added:

“He's just in love. I know the experience.”

Zelda Matthews asked:

“Does she beat him up?”

@PriscillaMabaso stated:

“Happy wife, happy life🔥.”

@nakaazi said:

“No wonder he treats politics as the bedroom games he plays with his wife.”

Malema share romantic photo with wife

Briefly News previously reported that Julius Malema and his wife Mantwa were happily in love.

The couple posed for a photo at the Victorian Falls after celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary.

South Africans expressed joy with how the EFF leader looked so happy with his wife.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News