The Economic Freedom Fighters shook things up in their leadership structures in Parliament

The party replaced former MP Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi with Naledi Chirwa and Floyd Shivambu with Nontando Nolutshungu as its Parliamentary Chief Whip

Mandisa Makesini will serve as the party's Chief whip in the National Council of Provinces

Nontando Nolutshungu and Naledi Chirwa have been deployed to Parliament. Images: @EFFSouthAfrica and @NalediChirwa

JOHANNESBURG—The Economic Freedom Fighters appointed Nontando Nolutshungu, the newly elected national chairperson, as the party's Chief whip in Parliament. Naledi Chirwa has been deployed to replace Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, who resigned from Parliament.

EFF's new Parliamentary leadership

According to IOL, Nolutshungu replaced former EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu as its chief whip after Shivambu resigned from the party to join the MK Party. Nolutshungu was elected unopposed at the EFF's third elective conference in November. She was announced alongside the party's new top six leadership.

Mandisa Makheni will be the party's Chief Whip in the National Council of Provinces. Chirwa returns to Parliament after her name was dropped from the list of Members in the build-up to the 2024 general elections. She got in trouble with the party after she wrote a scathing tweet criticising the party's leadership after she skipped Parliamentary duties to attend to her sick child. She apologised and was fined.

Naledi Chirwa replaces Mbuyiseni Ndlozi in Parliament. Images: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Images via Getty Images

Political analyst speaks to Briefly News

Stellenbosch University's Director of the School of Public Leadership, Professor Zwelinzima Ndevu, spoke to Briefly News about the EFF electing female leaders.

"The representation of women in leadership structures is commendable. This is an intentional effort from the party, which is good," he said.

Netizens share their views

South Africans commented on Chirwa's return to Parliament.

Olgah Tshegofatso Chego said:

"Moes, Naledi was placed number last on the EFF MP waiting list. Why is she skipping all those before her to replace the next available seat?"

Sudhama Ramadhar said:

"Politics is not for serving the people in South Africa. Just for personal gains."

Senzo Mfeka said:

"It helps to insult and call other people's names. Look where she is now. I hope she insults more so she can take over from Juju."

Peter Teleko said:

"So she goes to Parliament without being selected by the voters. What kind of system is that?"

Tib De Ten said:

"Will she build EFF? Especially in this alarming time?"

Julius Malema says no relationship with Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the EFF's president Julius Malema said he had no relationship with former MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. He said he did not know why Ndlozi did not attend the party's elective conference.

Malema said he was not in South Africa when Ndlozi resigned and did not know why he had stepped down from his duties in Parliament.

"I'm not responsible for Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. I'm not his father. Where he was and what he was doing, I don't know," Malema said.

