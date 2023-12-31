The TikTok creator, who became notorious for impersonating a doctor, got the attention of the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)

The content creator, who called himself "Dr" Matthew Lani on TikTok, launched a complaint against a Gauteng health facility

The South African Human Rights Commission got involved to settle the matter and look into whether Matthew Lani was a denied medication

The bogus Dr Matthew Lani got attention from officials. The TikTok creator who was proven to have lied about being a medical health worker launched a complained with the SAHRC.

The SAHRC is investigating Matthew Lani's claims that he was denied medication by a Gauteng health facility. Image: @CliffShiko / @Tshepixo_22

Matthew Lani was in the headlines following his bizarre claim to fame. He recently made serious accusations against a Gauteng health facility, and the SAHRC had to get involved

SAHRC investigates claims by Matthew Lani

According to eNCA, Matthew Lani alleges in videos on social media that security guards at a Gauteng health facility prevented him from getting medication. The social media personality claims that he wanted to collect his retroviral pills when he was denied entry by security guards.

What did SAHRC say about Matthew Lani?

According to eNCA, the Gauteng manager of SAHRC, Zamantungwa Mbeki, discussed the accusations and said they are investigating the claims. She outlined that the most important factor is that even if he is prohibited from entering a health facility, Matthew Lani should be able to access his medication. She said the rule applies to any South African no matter what they have done, whether they are detained or not.

Mzansi discusses Matthew Lani's attention from SAHRC

Matthew Lani has quite a bad reputation, and most people did not take kindly to the attention he got. The SAHRC emphasised that anyone can approach the SAHRC, and they will investigate.

Read what people had to say below:

Rebecca Sinah Tlolane Moseri said:

"Let's hope it's not some of his stunts."

Mpumi Mdakane wrote:

"SAHRC standing up for tsotsis."

Stuart Moore added:

"Instead of probing why patients stand in long lines for medication."

Lebogang Ramaboea argued:

"As a "doctor" he could have given himself that medication."

Dr Matthew Lani sings to stethoscope in video

Briefly News previously reported that the infamous fake doctor, 'Dr' Matthew, has again gone viral after sharing a video of him serenading his stethoscope.

The footage, which has over 724K views on TikTok, shows Lani singing Nobody Wants To See Together to his stethoscope, poking fun at reports that have come to light about him lying about his medical qualifications.

According to EWN, the Health Professions Council of South Africa has also confirmed that Lani is not a registered health practitioner. Wits University has also said that Lani did not graduate from their institution.

