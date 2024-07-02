Eastern Cape police recovered abalone units worth R3.3 million, seized 16 unlicensed firearms, and arrested 11 motorists for drunk driving during 58,989 disruptive operations

A total of 824 suspects were arrested for various crimes, including contravention of the Marine Living Resources Act and dealing in illicit drugs

Major General Zithulele Dladla praised the efforts of law enforcement agencies for their role in these successful operations

Reitumetse Makwea, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Pretoria, South Africa, has covered court and crime-related news at The Citizen and Rekord Noweto for over five years.

The Eastern Cape police have confiscated abalone units worth R3.3 million, seized 16 unlicensed firearms, and arrested 11 motorists for drunk driving.

In a series of coordinated law enforcement efforts last week, the police arrested a total of 824 suspects for crimes ranging from contravention of the Marine Living Resources Act (possession and transportation of abalone) to dealing in illicit drugs.

For the same period, 58 989 disruptive operations were conducted from Shanela to Paseka operations.

Joint law enforcement efforts lead to a significant bust

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the Eastern Cape, Major General Zithulele Dladla, praised the dedication and hard work of various law enforcement agencies, including traffic officers and officials from the Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment.

These operations recovered abalone units valued at over R3.3 million.

Major General Dladla commended the officers for their relentless efforts to ensure the safety and security of the community and the protection of endangered species.

"Operation Shanela is gaining momentum, and criminals cannot carry out their devious deeds."

Over 400 suspects were apprehended, and four firearms along with ammunition were confiscated.

In a related operation, Limpopo police apprehended 480 suspects across five districts.

Additionally, they retrieved four illegal firearms and 19 live rounds of ammunition.

The operation targeted crimes such as drug trafficking and violent offences, aiming to disrupt criminal activities impacting the community.

The suspects face charges including robbery, assault, carjacking, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, drug dealing, rape, attempted murder, burglary, vehicle theft, malicious property damage, immigration act violations, and illicit mining.

More suspects arrested in Limpopo

In a statement, the Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, a total of 68 suspects were wanted for heavy and violent crimes such as rape, business and house robberies, illegal possession of firearms, and assaulting GBH.

As part of the operation, four firearms and 19 live ammunition, over R15 000,00 in cash, stolen properties such as cellphones, alcohol, various drugs, and six stolen motor vehicles were confiscated.

"We would like to extend our gratitude to the public for their continued support and cooperation in providing information crucial to the success of Operation Kukula."

