Harsh weather conditions in the Western Cape have hampered service delivery

Checkers60 primary mode of transport for delivery is motorcycles that aren't built for heavy rain and flooding

Checkers have responded to concerns regarding the health and safety of their drivers

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

CAPE TOWN- As many residents of Cape Town stay at home during the last few days as per instruction, residents are relying on delivery services to provide them with food and essentials. But, are these delivery drivers able to fulfil this service while their health and safety are considered?

Checkers60 Delivery Motorcyclists battle the elements as weather conditions make delivery impossible. Image: @No_Drama_Lama_ @ashwin_m_cupido

Source: Twitter

Two Cape Townians have taken to social media to share videos of drivers battling the elements to earn a living.

Whilst other countries may have started to rely on drones as a medium to deliver goods to consumers, 'mother nature' isn't forgiving to the men and women who work to get our goods to us in a timely and convenient fashion.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Checkers response to concerned citizens

In both videos above, we can see that the people taking the footage are genuinely concerned about the motorcycles' drivers and would like to provide assistance. Their employer, Checkers, has released this response regarding the concerns:

Hi Celeste, thank you for getting in touch. We place a high priority on the health and safety of our drivers and are taking measures as required by each delivery area. Operations are monitored closely to safeguard our drivers and to manage customer expectations.

Publics reactions

@CPT_ROB giving his experience on the app:

Checkers announced yesterday they will be doing this. When I open the app I see it says reduced slots (cars only). What are you on about?

@benzen4202 passionately pleas:

Definitely. Reckless to send them out

@Under_the_Berg questioning the mindset of people:

What kind of person orders groceries online in this weather? Someone without a heart, that’s for certain.

@Angela221510541 giving her opinion on what action should take place:

It's not right that they are out in this weather.

Checkers should suspend this service until the storm passes.

Western Cape faces severe weather

A potential state of disaster could be called in the Western Cape, with the ANC leading the call to action. Premier Alan Winde is considering this measure because of severe weather conditions.

The South African Weather Service raised the weather warning to Level 8 for disruptive rainfall, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News