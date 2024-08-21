The legal and political community gathered at a farewell dinner held in honour of the outgoing Chief Justice at the Marriott Hotel in Melrose Arch

President Ramaphosa cancelled attendance due to an earlier reported eye infection, which affected earlier commitments, too

Zondo ends a 27-and-a-half-year judicial career at the end of August 2024

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Ms Thembi Simelane, attended the Chief Justices' farewell on behalf of the absent president. She delivered a tribute in the form of an oil painting.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is joined on stage by the Constitutional judges with the oil painting, depicting each individual. @MandaKhoza

The painting depicted the constitutional court judges and Zondo as they joined him on stage for a photo opportunity to mark the occasion.

Appointment to office

President Ramaphosa appointed Justice Zondo as the Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa in 2022. The president has this to say when reflecting on the significance of the role in the country:

“The position of Chief Justice carries a great responsibility in our democracy. As the head of the Judiciary, the Chief Justice is a guardian of our Constitution and the laws adopted by the freely elected representatives of the people."

Chief Justice's legacy

Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka noted that the legacy left will always be the recommendations he made in the State Capture report. She said he did this while working through the Public Protector's office, as reported on Newzroom Afrika.

Farewell speech

An emotional Zondo thanked all those who had contributed to his legal career and allowed him to be where he is today. Guests at the dinner were exposed to the true and vulnerable man who shed light on times when his heart was burdened but continued through the support he received from others. He shared the lyrics of his favourite song as his inspiration and strength:

"They raised me up so I can stand on mountains. They raised up, so I can walk on stormy seas..."

Final sitting in the Constitutional Court

A Special Ceremonial Sitting of the Constitutional Court will now take place. The Judiciary, the Executive, Parliament, and the legal profession will honour Chief Justice Zondo’s contributions to the justice system and the country.

Mandisa Maya appointed South Africa’s first woman Chief Justice

Briefly News reported that Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya has been named the new Chief Justice of South Africa. President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed the appointment on Thursday, 25 July, following his earlier recommendation of Maya.

The announcement was met with widespread approval and praise from South Africans, who celebrated the former Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) President's promotion.

