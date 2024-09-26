An e-hailing driver was reportedly gunned down in a callous attack in broad daylight in Hillbrow, Johannesburg

Social justice advocate Yusuf Abramjee posted the harrowing clip of the incident to X on Thursday, 26 September

The victim sustained several gunshots and fell to the ground, with a police spokesperson yet to respond to an inquiry

A deadly incident in broad daylight in Hillbrow in Johannesburg emerged in a video making the rounds. Images: @Abramjee

JOHANNESBURG — A video has surfaced on social media showing the moment a reported e-hailing driver is gunned down in broad daylight in Hillbrow.

Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee shared the chilling video on X on Thursday, 26 September.

E-hailing driver gunned down in Johannesburg

However, there was no confirmation that the incident happened the same day.

In one video, the driver is seen driving through a dangerous area, seemingly talking to someone outside his car, which inhibits him from leaving the area.

In another frame, a 65-second clip shows a man leaning into the driver's door. In the ensuing seconds, he moves off before the driver opens the door and steps out in what appears to be a confrontation.

He lifts his hands to block off an attack, and four shots are heard ringing out. He falls to the ground, and the aggressor is seen stepping away.

A scream is heard from a woman's voice after the video shows a second person in the car sitting in the passenger's seat.

A passerby and witness to the incident, who at the time the gunshots rang out, was walking past and looking in the direction of the men, turned and walked back in the opposite direction, looking at the driver on the ground.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo is yet to respond to a Briefly News inquiry about the incident.

Mzansi expresses shock and disbelief

Since it was posted at 10:25, the clip has garnered 207,000 views on social media. Briefly News looks at the shocking reactions to the material.

@TurnUpGvngstar wrote:

"Hillbrow is never beating the allegations."

@NathiSibiya8 said:

"It's about time [the] government takes this seriously. They must bring [the] military to clean the area: Hillbrow, Berea, Yeoville, etc."

@MaKoopano added:

"When you [get] back home every day after work, say a little prayer for not coming back as a corpse."

