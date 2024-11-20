The four Barberton police officers accused of stealing R1.8 million have been granted bail

The officers allegedly stole the money from a zama zama paymaster's house during a raid

South Africans are unhappy with the bail amount and believe it should have been way more

Four police officers recently arrested for theft have been released on bail.

The sergeants, all from Barberton, were arrested after allegedly stealing R1.8 million from a zama zama paymaster’s house.

Danisile Mahlangu (47), Mandla Ndlovu (49), Bongani Dlamini (40) and Doctor Zulu (42) have all been released on bail.

Strict bail conditions handed down

The officers have been released on R5,000 bail, and the case has been postponed to 29 January 2025.

In addition to the bail amount, strict bail conditions have been imposed upon the officers.

They are not to interfere with the investigating officer or any of the witnesses and will be restricted to the Barberton area.

They also had to surrender their passports.

Officers accused of stealing during search

The quartet currently face charges of theft and defeating the ends of justice. They are alleged to have stolen R1.8 million from a zama zama paymaster’s home during a raid.

They also arrested his son and kept him locked up for five hours without charging him.

South Africans not impressed with bail amount

@Vincent59257602 said:

“Hawu constable. Aibo, since we are here, has anyone checked if Thabo Bester is still behind bars? Maybe he is home for the holidays.”

@phillibecks added:

South Africa, they looted R1.8 million kwacha and bail is R5,000. This country’s justice system is the worst in the whole world.”

@TransparencySA stated:

“The bail sum is too low.”

Lesly London said:

“Let them be dismissed with immediate effect. We cannot afford to be served by corrupt cops who are stealing from people. It means they have been stealing for a long time.”

@Someoak1 added:

“R5k bail for stealing R1.8m?”

@rayale26 asked:

“Who in the Police force isn't corrupt🤬👎?”

Officers arrested for extortion

