Helen Zille explained her controversial tweet from 2017 during an appearance on Podcast and Chill

The Democratic Alliance's Federal Chairperson said the country was better once Apartheid ended

South Africans are divided over Zille's latest comment, with some saying she was crazy

DA Federal Chair Helen Zille has claimed that the country is better now than it was during Apartheid, even saying it was better under Jacob Zuma than pre-1994. Image: Jaco Marais/ Elias Mbuwane

Source: Getty Images

Helen Zille has left social media buzzing with her latest comments about the state of the country.

Speaking during an appearance on Podcast and Chill, Zille said that the country is in a much better state now than it ever was under Apartheid, adding that it was even better under Jacob Zuma.

Zille made the admission while explaining her controversial tweet from 2017.

MacG brings up controversial tweet

During the interview, podcast host Macgyver Mukwevho (MagG) brought up the controversial tweet.

On 16 March 2017, Zille had social media up in arms when she tweeted that not everything about colonialism was negative.

The post caused a huge uproar, with many taking it to mean she was glorifying Apartheid.

During her interview with MacG, he asked her if she still thought the country was better under Apartheid, with Zille adamant that she never uttered those words.

“This is a total and 100 per cent lie. I will give you a million rand if you can find a tweet where I said the country was better under apartheid,” she said.

Zille's tweet was not the only one she landed herself in hot water for. On 25 April 2023, she angered the LGBTQIA+ community with her transgender tweet.

She continued that things were much better now than before 1994.

“The country was much better after apartheid and even under Jacob Zuma, the country was better than under apartheid,” she stated.

Zille has previously weighed in on the country under Zuma's reign, saying he wasn't solely responsible for state capture.

Zille explains controversial tweet

The DA’s Federal Chair then explained her tweet, saying it was ridiculous how one perfectly honest comment could grow legs and arms and become something else.

“I said the legacy of colonialism is not only negative. Obviously that means a hell of a lot was negative but let’s keep the stuff that wasn’t.”

She added that things like formal education, hospitals, piped water and electricity generation were all legacies.

“I was saying take what you inherit from the past, even if a lot of the past was bad, and take what you can build on and make it better.”

South Africans split over Zille’s recent comment

Zille’s latest statement has caused a debate on social media, with some agreeing with her and others thinking she was crazy.

Hlalefo Rorisang Rocky Maqelepo said:

“Sadly, her statement makes sense today.”

Monday To Friday stated:

“I don't think Zille can give Zuma that credit 😆😆. She thought Zuma was bad until Ramaphosa came into power🤣.”

Riaan Smit added:

“She’s going senile like Biden this one.”

Mandilakhe Sidumo said:

“I think time makes all things perfect. Now she is beginning to come to her senses.”

Mokwala Mokwala Snr added:

“This clown must report to the nearest hospital for a mental evaluation.”

Zille calls Zuma kind but corrupt

In a related article, Zille explained that she has no personal beef with MK Party President Jacob Zuma.

Briefly News said Zille was speaking during a podcast when she recalled some of her fond moments with JZ.

She described him as being kind but corrupt, a statement that didn't sit well with all social media users.

