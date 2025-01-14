The South African Police Service in Polokwane arrested a 40-year-old man who allegedly killed a 30-year-old

The man reportedly discovered that his wife was having an affair and took her to the man she was cheating with

When they arrived at his house, he opened the door, shot and killed the victim, and handed himself over to the police

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered criminal activities, police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

SA was angry after a man murdered a man believed to be his wife's boyfriend. Images: Rub Jubjob and Ivan Pantic

POLOKWANE, LIMPOPO — A Polokwane, Limpopo man handed himself over to the South African Police Service after killing a 30-year-old man on 11 January 2025. He suspected that his wife cheated on her with him.

Man shoots wife's alleged boyfriend

According to the South African Police Service, the incident happened in the Sofaya Village in Maake. The suspect confronted his wife and discovered that she'd had an affair. She accompanied him to the house of the man she reportedly cheated on him with. When they arrived there, the victim opened the door. The suspect produced a firearm and shot him to death. The suspect handed himself over at the Maruleng Satellite Police Station.

Recent murder cases

The South African Police Service arrested a police officer for killing his girlfriend, who was a Gauteng Traffic Warden, in December 2024

In the same month, a man was arrested after killing his Tshwane Metro Police Department girlfriend and fleeing with his car

A KwaZulu-Natal man recorded a Facebook video confessing that he killed his girlfriend

SA condemns the murder

Netizens on Facebook slammed the suspect's horrific actions.

Macolli Mshwana said:

"Just walk away if you are sure your wife is a cheater. You'll find another woman. Many people don't have self-control. They act on impulses."

Mphanya Reginald said:

"Such a coward deserves to rot in jail."

Kenneth Mautso said:

"He ended his life and the guy's life. As for the wife. She'll proceed with her life and will get another man so long."

Mikzo's Kuwa's said:

"The man could have just filed a divorce."

Tamara Lioness Ndabula said:

"Divorce would have avoided all of this."

Boyfriend allegedly kills girlfriend

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a man from Diepkloof reportedly killed his girlfriend. He had initially reported that she committed suicide.

When the police arrived at their place of residence, they confirmed that she was dead. However, a closer investigation revealed that he killed her, and he was arrested.

Source: Briefly News