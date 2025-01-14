Polokwane Man Shoots Wife’s Alleged Boyfriend and Hands Himself Over to SAPS
- The South African Police Service in Polokwane arrested a 40-year-old man who allegedly killed a 30-year-old
- The man reportedly discovered that his wife was having an affair and took her to the man she was cheating with
- When they arrived at his house, he opened the door, shot and killed the victim, and handed himself over to the police
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered criminal activities, police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.
POLOKWANE, LIMPOPO — A Polokwane, Limpopo man handed himself over to the South African Police Service after killing a 30-year-old man on 11 January 2025. He suspected that his wife cheated on her with him.
Man shoots wife's alleged boyfriend
According to the South African Police Service, the incident happened in the Sofaya Village in Maake. The suspect confronted his wife and discovered that she'd had an affair. She accompanied him to the house of the man she reportedly cheated on him with. When they arrived there, the victim opened the door. The suspect produced a firearm and shot him to death. The suspect handed himself over at the Maruleng Satellite Police Station.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Recent murder cases
- The South African Police Service arrested a police officer for killing his girlfriend, who was a Gauteng Traffic Warden, in December 2024
- In the same month, a man was arrested after killing his Tshwane Metro Police Department girlfriend and fleeing with his car
- A KwaZulu-Natal man recorded a Facebook video confessing that he killed his girlfriend
SA condemns the murder
Netizens on Facebook slammed the suspect's horrific actions.
Macolli Mshwana said:
"Just walk away if you are sure your wife is a cheater. You'll find another woman. Many people don't have self-control. They act on impulses."
Mphanya Reginald said:
"Such a coward deserves to rot in jail."
Kenneth Mautso said:
"He ended his life and the guy's life. As for the wife. She'll proceed with her life and will get another man so long."
Mikzo's Kuwa's said:
"The man could have just filed a divorce."
Tamara Lioness Ndabula said:
"Divorce would have avoided all of this."
Boyfriend allegedly kills girlfriend
In a related article, Briefly News reported that a man from Diepkloof reportedly killed his girlfriend. He had initially reported that she committed suicide.
When the police arrived at their place of residence, they confirmed that she was dead. However, a closer investigation revealed that he killed her, and he was arrested.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za