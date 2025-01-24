Mineral and Petroleum Resources Minister dismissed claims that the government are responsible for miners' deaths

Gwede Mantashe instead pointed the blame at mining companies who failed to look after their business ventures

Zwelinzima Vavi from the South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) wants the government held responsible for the tragedy

Gwede Mantashe stated that the government was not to blame for the deaths of miners at Stilfontein. Image: Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

NORTH WEST – Gwede Mantashe doesn’t believe that the government should be held accountable for the deaths of illegal miners at Stilfontein.

A total of 89 zama zamas have been confirmed to have passed away since Operation Val Umgodi sought to deal with the illegal mining situation at the abandoned mine.

The saga has divided a nation, with some blaming the government and police for not doing more, while others argued that the miners went underground voluntarily.

Mantashe defends the government’s approach

Addressing the media on 23 January 2025, the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Minister claimed that the government could not be held responsible for the fatalities. Mantashe backed up his statement by saying that the zama zamas went down the shaft voluntarily.

“If you go to a dangerous place, such as a neglected mine, and stay there for about three months, starving yourself to death, how does that become the responsibility of the state?” he asked.

The minister added that the responsibility lay with the mine owners, saying that the state only intervened to ensure the rescue operations were conducted.

South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) General Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi believes the government should be held responsible for the death of the Stilfontein miners. Image: Alexander Joe

Source: Getty Images

Mantashe’s comments address Zwelinzima Vavi’s complaints

Mantashe’s comments were in response to those made by Zwelinzima Vavi, who argued that the state was to blame for the deaths.

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) General Secretary promised to do everything in his power to hold the government responsible if pathology results proved that the miners died of starvation.

His argument centres around the decision to block food and water supplies to those underground, forcing them to come up to the surface.

