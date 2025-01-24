Mantashe Says Government Not Responsible for Stilfontein Deaths, States That Miners Went Voluntarily
- Mineral and Petroleum Resources Minister dismissed claims that the government are responsible for miners' deaths
- Gwede Mantashe instead pointed the blame at mining companies who failed to look after their business ventures
- Zwelinzima Vavi from the South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) wants the government held responsible for the tragedy
NORTH WEST – Gwede Mantashe doesn’t believe that the government should be held accountable for the deaths of illegal miners at Stilfontein.
A total of 89 zama zamas have been confirmed to have passed away since Operation Val Umgodi sought to deal with the illegal mining situation at the abandoned mine.
The saga has divided a nation, with some blaming the government and police for not doing more, while others argued that the miners went underground voluntarily.
Mantashe defends the government’s approach
Addressing the media on 23 January 2025, the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Minister claimed that the government could not be held responsible for the fatalities. Mantashe backed up his statement by saying that the zama zamas went down the shaft voluntarily.
“If you go to a dangerous place, such as a neglected mine, and stay there for about three months, starving yourself to death, how does that become the responsibility of the state?” he asked.
The minister added that the responsibility lay with the mine owners, saying that the state only intervened to ensure the rescue operations were conducted.
Mantashe’s comments address Zwelinzima Vavi’s complaints
Mantashe’s comments were in response to those made by Zwelinzima Vavi, who argued that the state was to blame for the deaths.
The South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) General Secretary promised to do everything in his power to hold the government responsible if pathology results proved that the miners died of starvation.
His argument centres around the decision to block food and water supplies to those underground, forcing them to come up to the surface.
What you need to know about the Stilfontein tragedy
Stilfontein kingpin remains on the loose, SAPS' investigation zeroes in on officers who were on duty
- Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni promises to smoke out illegal miners
- The police confirmed that they will lower food to illegal miners still trapped underground
- Illegal miners are reportedly eating other miners who passed away to survive
- A large number of the illegal miners have been confirmed to be Mozambican nationals
- Mining Affected Communities United in Action slams government's handling of the Stilfontein tragedy
Police suspect corrupt officials aided Tiger's escape
Briefly News also reported how the South African Police Service (SAPS) is investigating the officers who helped Tiger escape.
The Lesotho national, whose real name is James Neo Tshoaeli, disappeared soon after he surfaced from Stilfontein's Shaft 11.
Acting Provincial Commissioner Maj-Gen Patrick Asaneng said SAPS believed police were likely involved in his disappearance.
