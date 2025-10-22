The Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal is facing growing pressure over its alleged failure to pay schools

It is reported that all 76 special schools in KwaZulu-Natal have been told to suspend their operations

The education department's alleged failure to pay schools has affected every district in KwaZulu-Natal

Schools in KwaZulu-Natal are facing a serious crisis. This comes after 76 special schools were allegedly told to suspend their operations or shut down completely over the education department's failure to pay them money to keep operating.

Sipho Hlomuka issued an apology for the delay in funding. Image: @DBE_KZN/X

Source: Twitter

76 Schools told to shut down in KZN

According to the Witness, Parents, together with the South African National Association for Special School Education (SANASE), have threatened to march to the KwaZulu-Natal Premier’s office with their children if the provincial Department of Education does not address the ongoing funding crisis.

Democratic Alliance MPL, in the provincial legislature, Sakhile Mngadi, said the impact extends to every district in KwaZulu-Natal. Among the worst-affected special schools are Truro Prevocational School in Chatsworth, which has already shut down; Ningizimu Special School in Durban, which is struggling to meet basic needs; and Isikhwezi Special School in Richards Bay, which has been forced to close due to a severe financial crisis, unpaid teachers, and collapsing services.

MEC issues an apology

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education, Sipho Hlomuka, issued an apology for the delay in funding and indicated that the department was taking steps to release the outstanding payments. The department reportedly rescheduled the payment for Monday, 20 October 2025, with schools expected to receive their subsidies by October 23.

Hlomuka attributed the delay to technical challenges that affected processing times and noted the department’s acknowledgement of the essential role special schools play in supporting learners with disabilities and special needs.

What did SANASE say?

SANASE deputy chairperson Khehla Khumalo said the situation had reached a breaking point, accusing the department of repeatedly failing to fulfil its commitments to the province’s most vulnerable learners.

He added that some pupils attend school for only one week each month due to a shortage of buses, many of which are in poor condition.

76 special schools were allegedly told to suspend their operations. Image: @DBE_KZN/X

Source: Twitter

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the closure of the 76 special schools.

@Lindanator_ said:

"The DA and IFP caucus runs KZN. The DA caucus runs the Basic Education ministry. May they please urgently respond?"

@MzansiF1 said:

"Hlomuka messed up and finished off this department, but to be fair, he didn’t start the problems — he’s just continuing from where others left off."

@Lungah___ said:

"Haibo!"

@sliemngosaid:

"The amount of stress this puts on children that have to stay at home while others go to school is sad, especially children in the autism spectrum. Imagine their whole routine is disturbed."

3 More stories about the KZN Education Department

Source: Briefly News