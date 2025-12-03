Avocate Charles Mnisi asked to be excused from the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial over mental health struggles

The advocate noted that there were serious criminal allegations made against the entire defence team

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng discussed claims that some individuals were plotting to assassinate some people

GAUTENG – The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has faced another delay, this time over the mental health of one of the defence lawyers.

Advocate Charles Mnisi asked that he be excused from proceedings going forward as he would not be able to apply his mind to the case. Advocate Mnisi said that he was mentally affected by allegations that the defence lawyers were complicit in a plot to assassinate key figures in the trial.

Advocate Mnisi to consult a mental health professional

When proceedings got underway on 3 December 2025, Advocate Mnisi asked to address the court about how proceedings ended on 2 December. Proceedings were halted after police identified a group of men in court who they alleged were plotting to assassinate key figures in the trial.

Advocate Mnisi added that the men disappeared from the court premises after the defence lawyers went to inquire about the situation, leading to unfounded allegations that the defence team was complicit in the plot.

The defence advocate, who constantly referred to himself in the third person, said that ‘Mr Mnisi’ had consulted security experts who advised that he should request that the court excuse him, pending the finalisation of the investigation into the allegations.

He stated that Mr Mnisi would not be able to apply his mind to the case.

“As I told the court, I am mentally affected,” he said.”

Judge adjourns the proceedings for one day

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng then asked the advocate when he would be better, but he could not provide an answer. Judge Mokgoatlheng then adjourned proceedings to allow for Advocate Mnisi to consult a medical professional.

The judge then also addressed the allegations that there was a plot to kill some individuals, asking that no one shoot him in the face if he was one of the targets. Judge Mokgoatlheng made a lighthearted comment about not wanting to be shot in the face if targeted.

“If there is anybody who wants to kill me, please don’t shoot me in the face. You can pump 11 bullets or 23 bullets in my body, so that my wife can have the pleasure of seeing me as I am,” he said.

