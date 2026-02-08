Major General Fannie Masemola provided an update on the assassination attempt investigation involving businessman Brown Mogotsi

The North West businessman survived a shooting attempt on 3 November 2025, in the Vosloorus area of Gauteng

Mogotsi maintains that his life is in danger, which is why he does not want to appear before the Ad Hoc Committee without his security

General Fannie Masemola Provides Update on Brown Mogotsi Assassination Attempt Investigation

GAUTENG – Major General Fannie Masemola has provided an update on investigations into the alleged assassination attempt on Brown Mogotsi.

The North West businessman allegedly survived an assassination attempt on 3 November 2025 in the Vosloorus area. Mogotsi claimed that he came under fire from a group of armed men while driving through the area, but questions remained about the authenticity of the incident. Some even claimed that Mogotsi staged the shooting himself.

The shooting happened not long before Mogotsi was due to appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which is probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system. Mogotsi was called to testify about allegations that he served as a link between Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala and Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu.

General Masemola questioned about Mogotsi’s case

During a press briefing on 6 February 2026, the National Police Commissioner was questioned about Mogotsi’s case but provided minimal details.

A journalist asked General Masemola whether there was any progress in Mogotsi’s case and whether the controversial figure had provided a statement.

Mogotsi was supposed to report to the nearest police station on the day of the shooting to provide a statement, but he could not be found. Police were able to trace him at a later stage. Responding to the question, Masemola stated that the matter was still under investigation and that there was no other progress to report. He did not answer the question about the statement.

Mogotsi remains concerned about his safety

While he was not harmed in the alleged attempt on his life, Mogotsi has maintained that his life remains at risk. The businessman was due to appear before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee as well, but refused to do so unless his security detail could accompany him to Cape Town for the hearings. He asked that Parliament pay for members of his security to travel to Cape Town, saying that he could not trust guards he did not know.

What you need to know about the shooting

Mogotsi's vehicle was deemed to be unroadworthy

Briefly News reported that police were collecting and analysing evidence obtained from Mogotsi's vehicle.

The condition of Mogotsi's red Chevrolet sedan had been questioned, especially the condition of the tyres.

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the unroadworthiness of the vehicle and speculate whether it was Mogotsi's.

