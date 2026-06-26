Gayton McKenzie has weighed in on the criticism against Bafana Bafana players by former South African stars

The Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture also weighed in on Hugo Broos and what he has done for the national team

South Africans took to social media to share thoughts on the minister's comments, and many were not impressed with him

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Gayton McKenzie slammed former South African football players for criticising Bafana Bafana players. Image: Global SoccerEngagements

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

Gayton McKenzie has hit back at former South African football players who criticise the current Bafana Bafana squad.

The team initially came in for some criticism following their defeat to Mexico in the opening game of the FIFA World Cup, before turning things around and qualifying for the Round of 32.

Bafana Bafana booked their place in the knockout stage thanks to a 1-0 victory over South Korea. Thapelo Maseko’s goal guaranteed that the team made history and set up a clash against Canada in the Round of 32.

Bafana Bafana beat South Korea in the FIFA World Cup to qualify for the Round of 32. Image: Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

McKenzie hits back at critics

During an interview with FARPost, the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture hit back at critics, saying that no South African team has achieved what the current crop of players did.

“I want to warn these ex-players who go on TV and look for ratings and just criticise our current players. They themselves have never achieved this level,” he said.

The Patriotic Alliance leader said that every time on TV, ex-players were criticising the team, saying that they lacked intensity or were lazy. He added that French football legend Thierry Henry praised Bafana Bafana, but former players were critical.

“You yourself, as an ex-player, you've never been on this level. Stop inciting our players. The time is over. We love you, but don't make us angry by continuing to have negative things to say.”

"Criticism is good. But let us encourage. You can criticise, but don't become so personal,” the minister appealed.

McKenzie also praised Hugo Broos for his achievements with the team, saying he needed to be given South African citizenship.

South Africans weigh in on McKenzie’s comments

Social media users weighed in on McKenzie’s comments, sharing mixed reactions to them.

Nicholas Myolwa Myolwa asked about Broos:

“What did he win?”

Lefa Clement questioned:

“What has he achieved? Because the only coach who achieved something with Bafana was the late Clive Barker.”

Jerry Kim Lubisi stated:

“Now you want to give Broos citizenship. You are no different to the Zulus.”

Amthatnigguh Youhate said:

“Yah, you're right, Minister. We need foreigners like Hugo who pour in our cup, unlike these so-called African brothers who hate us, but claim we are brothers and sisters.”

Pedro Dipone suggested:

“It was people who call themselves Mexico supporters.”

Nhlanhla C Kunene stated:

“Junior Khanye and Tso and their forwardness.”

Sandile Lwazi said:

“Reaching the knockout stage is not better than winning AFCON. He's disrespecting Barker.”

Thokozani Thumbela Mpangazitha claimed:

“You said nothing when Broos did it.”

Fikile Mbalula criticised over Bafana Bafana comments

Briefly News reported that Fikile Mbalula sparked criticism online after he weighed in on Bafana Bafana's World Cup win.

South Africa beat South Korea thanks to a single goal by Thapelo Maseko, to set up a clash with Canada in the Round of 32.

His comment about Africa left many annoyed with the Secretary General of the African National Congress (ANC).

Source: Briefly News