South African referee Abongile Tom has been accused of killing South African football after his costly mistakes while officiating the MTN8 final between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC.

The Buccaneers came from a goal down to defeat the Stellies 3-1, but the game's controversial moment came when the Soweto giants scored their second goal to grab the lead through Tshegofatso Mabasa.

Patrick Maswanganyi was fouled in Stellenbosch's half, and Tom blew the whistle for a freekick. Relebohile Mofokeng took the kick quickly and set up Mabasa's goal.

According to iDiskiTimes, former Kaizer Chiefs star Junior Khanye believes Tom and other officials in the game were not honest in deciding to award the Pirates' second goal.

Khanye claimed that the officials are killing South African football because of their costly mistakes in games, and Tom's error in the Bucs' second goal affected the Maroons players psychologically.

"The likes of Abongile Tom should go to a mirror and look at themselves," the former South international said in an interview on iDiskiTV.

"You are killing South African football. We as a nation—and I don't care who says what—are not going to improve. I'm not a mini-God, but if we celebrate such things or encourage them, we are still far away as a country.

"I'm sure if they play the video of this game back for the referee, he will see he made a huge mistake because that goal hurt Stellenbosch players psychologically. It was towards the end of the game."

The former Bafana Bafana star admitted that Mofokeng's goal was world-class but claimed the situation around Mabasa's controversial goal allowed Stellenbosch to concede in such a manner.

"With the players off the game like that, it allowed them to concede the third goal. Goal number three was world-class, one of the best goals from one of the best talents [Relebohile Mofokeng]."

Netizens react to Khanye's submission on Tom's performance

Sledge_Master01 said:

"South African football is a mess. The culture of the football game as we know it has completely changed. Unfortunately, football analysts, supporters, and fans alike are always on the referee's case because they expect refs to perform miracles by instilling some disciple on players who understand the laws of the game. Referees are not behavior experts. It is the responsibility of each team to make sure that their players behave themselves in the field of play. Referees can only do much."

ItumelengLebep6 shared:

"They are killing the game only when pirates is winning."

ht4211 wrote:

"What did he say about Mojelas goal which was scored by an illegal throw in , why didn’t it hurt Pirates players psychologically?"

LeboKillerMalel reacted:

"Stellies is a big club, they know how to fight till the end. Problem is you, trying to justify your disappointment by using Stellies names. A big club knows that you fight till the 90+min."

Thulani10133285 commented:

"Pirates players have experience when comes to cup games, if stellenbosch wanted to win they were suppose to score early not to wait for extra time. Second half they were nowhere to be seen how many goals on tagert but their were playing rough game which no one is talking about."

Three errors ref made during Pirates vs Stellenbosch

Briefly News earlier reported that Barker disclosed the three errors the match officials made during their 3-1 loss to Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 final.

The South African tactician is sad that the solid performance from both teams in the final was marred by the referee's decision late in the game.

