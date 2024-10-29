Belgian manager Hugo Broos has announced his preliminary Bafana Bafana squad for South Africa's next Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Bafana Bafana will battle against Uganda and South Sudan during the upcoming international break next month

Briefly News takes a look at the five new faces the Belgian tactician included in his newly released Bafana Bafana squad list

South African national head coach Hugo Broos has announced his 38-man preliminary squad for Bafana Bafana's next Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan.

The former Club Brugge manager is expected to trim the squad to 23-men before the games next month, with Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates players dominating the list.

Briefly News outlines the five new faces in Broos' latest squad for Bafana Bafana's AFCON qualifiers in November.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos announces a 38-man squad ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan.

Source: Getty Images

Five new faces in Bafana Bafana squad

1. Thabang Matuludi

The Polokwane defender featured for South Africa in the COSAFA Cup, but this is the first time he's been called up by the senior side.

Matuludi is having a great season with the Rise and Shine in the Betway Premiership and deserves a place in the team.

2. Sage Stephens

The Stellenbosch FC captain has received his first call-up under Broos. The 33-year-old will be battling for a place in the final 23-man list with Ronwen Williams, Sipho Chaine, and Ricardo Goss.

3. Ashley Cupido

The former Cape Town City star was signed as Iqraam Rayners' replacement this summer and has earned himself a place in the South African team's senior side after playing for the national team in COSAFA and CHAN tournaments.

4. Ndamulelo Maphangule

Maphangule is another new face in Broos' recently announced Bafana Bafana squad, as the Belgian manager ably rewarded his performance with Polokwane City.

The Rise and Shine midfielder has an ideal chance of making the final squad list, as Themba Zwane and Sphephelo Sithole are absent.

5. Yanela Mbuthuma

Mbuthuma is one of the surprise names in the squad and could find it hard to make the final cut, with many top forwards included in the team.

Lyle Foster missed out on the selection after suffering a minor injury last time out, but Percy Tau is expected to return to the team.

Stephens dreams of playing for Bafana Bafana

