Coach Steve Barker hopes Stellenbosch FC can prove their fighting spirit by beating TS Galaxy on Wednesday, 6 November 2024, following their Carling Cup exit.

The Winelands side failed to defend their Carling Cup title after losing 1-0 to Marumo Gallants on Sunday, 3 November, and Barker hopes they can bounce back against Galaxy.

After finishing third in the PSL last season, Stellies have been inconsistent during the current campaign after three out of their six league matches.

Stellenbosch FC look to bounce back

According to a Briefly News source at Stellenbosch FC, the Winelands club is determined to prove that the Carling Cup exit will not negatively affect the squad.

The source said:

“Obviously, everybody is disappointed by the loss, but the fighting spirit in the club will not allow them to let this be a negative influence. A match against TS Galaxy is coming up, and it is a chance for the club to bounce back.”

Fans want consistency from Stellenbosch

Local football fans praised Stellenbosch on social media, saying the side needs to be more consistent, while they have been a regular source of stars for the Bafana Bafana squad.

Thabang Nong says Stellies need consistency:

“Stellies are so unpredictable, they keep the so-called PSL giants on their toes.”

Nhlakanipho Mnqobi Miya admires Stellies:

“There’s something special about Stellies. They believe in their development, coaches and their structure is solid.”

Lunga Percy Umazaca says Stellies are dangerous:

“Stellies are the biggest problem nowadays.”

Kabelo Seraleng is a Stellies fan:

“They play very well.”

John Zulu hopes for the best:

“I wish them all the best.”

Former Bafana Bafana player praised Stellenbosch FC

