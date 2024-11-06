Stellenbosch FC Are a Wounded Beast Following Their Carling Knockout Cup Exit
- PSL side Stellenbosch FC are looking to bounce back from their Carling Cup exit when they face TS Galaxy in a league match on Wednesday, 6 November 2024
- The Winelands side failed to defend their Carling Cup title after losing to 1-0 Marumo Gallants on Sunday, 3 November
- Local football fans backed Stellies to win on social media while saying the club needs to work on their consistency
Coach Steve Barker hopes Stellenbosch FC can prove their fighting spirit by beating TS Galaxy on Wednesday, 6 November 2024, following their Carling Cup exit.
The Winelands side failed to defend their Carling Cup title after losing 1-0 to Marumo Gallants on Sunday, 3 November, and Barker hopes they can bounce back against Galaxy.
After finishing third in the PSL last season, Stellies have been inconsistent during the current campaign after three out of their six league matches.
Stellenbosch FC look to bounce back
Stellies' exit from the Carling Cup was confirmed in the tweet below:
According to a Briefly News source at Stellenbosch FC, the Winelands club is determined to prove that the Carling Cup exit will not negatively affect the squad.
The source said:
“Obviously, everybody is disappointed by the loss, but the fighting spirit in the club will not allow them to let this be a negative influence. A match against TS Galaxy is coming up, and it is a chance for the club to bounce back.”
Fans want consistency from Stellenbosch
Local football fans praised Stellenbosch on social media, saying the side needs to be more consistent, while they have been a regular source of stars for the Bafana Bafana squad.
Thabang Nong says Stellies need consistency:
“Stellies are so unpredictable, they keep the so-called PSL giants on their toes.”
Nhlakanipho Mnqobi Miya admires Stellies:
“There’s something special about Stellies. They believe in their development, coaches and their structure is solid.”
Lunga Percy Umazaca says Stellies are dangerous:
“Stellies are the biggest problem nowadays.”
Kabelo Seraleng is a Stellies fan:
“They play very well.”
John Zulu hopes for the best:
“I wish them all the best.”
Former Bafana Bafana player praised Stellenbosch FC
As Briefly News reported, former Bafana Bafana defender Fabian McCarthy said his career would have been extended had he played for Stellenbosch FC.
The former Kaizer Chiefs star said he admires the development structure at the PSL side, which has produced talents such as Deano van Rooyen, Jayden Adams and Devin Titus.
